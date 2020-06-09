I’m Drinking a Gallon of Water a Day, Thanks To This Water Bottle That Keeps Me On Track Every Two Hours

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are many times I stop and think that an accountability coach might be in order. Usually it’s when I’m on an online shopping rampage, in a Costco sample frenzy, or grabbing my fourth cup of coffee instead of a nice lemon water. Or reaching for another doughnut, which, by the way, is never a bad idea.

One of the easiest things we can do for our health is to drink more water. And while that seems simple and straightforward enough to do on a daily basis, most of us fail to have more than a few sips before lunchtime. More still, I’m usually three cups of coffee deep before I’ve even finished the old reusable bottle I’ve had for years.

That is, until I found a new reusable water bottle that tells me exactly how much water I should be drinking every two hours, marking each two-hour time period with a goal line and various forms of “You can do it!” affirmations. Like a Southern mother, it keeps me in line without guilting me into total submission, at least that I can tell at the time. (That’s the real magic trick, hm?)

The drinking goals are marked every two hours from seven a.m. until nine p.m., but I’ll fudge the system and get ahead in order to finish the whole bottle earlier in case I forget before heading to bed. And after drinking a gallon of water every day for a few weeks, the results are noticeable. Since I’ve been on track with my water intake, I can tell my skin looks better, my dark circles are less pronounced, and I feel overall healthier on a daily basis. I’m never going to give up the occasional doughnut, of course, but the sugar coma doesn’t hit quite so hard.

If you also want to get on the hydrated train and can’t seem to find the motivation, snag this reusable gallon water bottle from Amazon and start chugging with me. It comes in a ton of color options, and the time goals will keep you on track to becoming your most hydrated, healthy self.

WATCH: Tips for Boosting Your Immune System