New Prescription Eye Drop Could Replace Reading Glasses for Millions of Americans
Vuity is available now.
Glasses could be a thing of the past for millions of Americans thanks to a new prescription eye drop.
Vuity, which was approved by the FDA in October, would potentially replace reading glasses for some of the 128 million Americans who have trouble seeing close-up. The first-of-its-kind treatment, available nationwide now, takes effect in about 15 minutes, with one drop on each eye reportedly providing sharper vision for six to 10 hours.
"Many Americans deal with presbyopia, which typically begins around age 40, by relying on reading glasses or resorting to work-arounds like zooming in on their digital devices to see up close. As an optometrist who also has presbyopia, I'm personally and professionally excited to try Vuity for myself, as well as offer it to my patients with age-related blurry near vision," optometrist Dr. Selina McGee, Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, said in a news release. "With Vuity now available, it is a good time for those who experience age-related blurry near vision to visit their eye doctor for an exam and to discuss their options to manage this common condition."
Dr. George Waring, the principal investigator for Vuity's clinical trial, told CBS News that the drug utilizes the eye's natural ability to reduce its pupil size.
"Reducing the pupil size expands the depth of field or the depth of focus, and that allows you to focus at different ranges naturally," Waring explained.
According to CBS News, a 30-day supply of Vuity will cost about $80 and works best in people 40 to 55 years old. The drops are not currently covered by insurance.
For more information, visit Vuity.com and talk to an eye care professional.