How to Defeat Diabetes

Before type 2 diabetes develops, there's a stage called prediabetes, when blood glucose, or sugar, levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes.

With no pronounced physical symptoms, prediabetes is usually detected through one of two tests done by your doctor: a fasting plasma glucose test or an oral glucose tolerance test. You can always watch out for the symptoms of type 2 diabetes, such as fatigue, increased urination, blurry vision, and slow healing of wounds.