7 Reasons to Get Outdoors

By Allison Barnes
Credit: Van Chaplin
It's time to step off the treadmill and get into nature to squeeze in a little exercise.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

The Great Outdoors Advantage

Credit: Cary Jobe

When spring’s warm weather calls, it’s time to trade the fluorescent lights for sunshine and make the outdoors your gym. We found the perfect one-stop shop to tempt you into action―the Virginia Creeper Trail near Abingdon, Virginia. Originally an American Indian pathway, this former railroad bed stretches for about 34 miles, offering traffic-free paths and trails for biking, jogging, and exploring that beat the treadmill any day. Need more incentive? Check out our seven advantages of being outdoors.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

1. Increase Energy

Make it a combo to supersize your energy level. Together sunshine, fresh air, and walking add up to more endorphins, or happy hormones.

3 of 8

2. Boost Vitamin D

Your body soaks up bone-fortifying vitamin D from the sunlight, something we all need. Plus, a healthy glow looks fabulous with your spring wardrobe. (Don’t forget the sunscreen.)

Advertisement

4 of 8

3. Reduce Stress

While outside, take a moment to enjoy the dogwoods, redbuds, azaleas, and greenery. More than eye candy, experiencing nature with your senses reduces stress.

5 of 8

4. Family Fun

Credit: Van Chaplin

Encourage your children to go wild with you outside. Who doesn’t love to play? Take the kids for a casual family nature walk. Everyone will fit in some exercise. Plus, when kids learn from nature, they do better in the classroom.

6 of 8

5. Burn Calories

Credit: Van Chaplin

Row, row, row your boat (or kayak, canoe, or raft) to burn 230-350 calories an hour for an average-size person (130-155 pounds). How’s that for splashy results?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

6. Have Fun

Credit: Van Chaplin

Remember the carefree fun of biking around the neighborhood when you were a kid? Well, you can experience the same joy as an adult. Plus, an hour of leisurely bicycling burns 230-280 calories.

8 of 8

7. Make the Swap

If you’re not already motivated to swap the gym for open air, consider this: You can burn up to 30% more calories doing the same physical activities outdoors rather than indoors. Enough said.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Allison Barnes