18 Simple Things That’ll Make You Happier at Home

Usually, the place that we most want to be is home. After a long day at the office or a week of traveling, we crave the myriad comforts of home: The cable-knit blankets adorning couches, beckoning you to settle in and relax awhile; the Dutch oven sitting regally on the stovetop, ready to be put to use for a comforting dinner; that one favorite nook by the window where the sun casts its warm light each morning. In normal times, home is an oasis, a place for us to unwind and let go of any worries or frustration. But these are not normal times.

As the novel coronavirus confines us to our homes, it can be easy to take small comforts for granted. Normally, we relish time spent at home, but when our home and our workspace collapse into one, cabin fever rises within us and we feel trapped, confined, restricted. We’re living in unprecedented times, but to ward off the stay-at-home blues, take a step back and remember that your home is a sanctuary. Even now, we can all find small ways to add joy to our daily lives, and it starts at home. Here are 18 simple things you can do or add to your home to boost spirits and make your space feel extra cozy.