8 Morning Routines To Establish Before Turning 30
There's a lot of advice out there about how you should start your day. Some say you should avoid technology for 20 minutes. Some say you should immediately workout. Some say you should drink hot lemon water. There are so many approaches to the first few minutes of one's day it can be overwhelming—certainly too much to think about before the coffee is done percolating.
But slowly incorporating healthy practices into the first few seconds, minutes, and hours of your morning each day can accumulate into a productive daily routine with actual quality-of-life improving benefits. Here are some morning routines we aspire to wake up to each morning.
First, let's back up real quick. Start the evening before.
Establish a nighttime beauty routine, ditch all technology 90 minutes before bed, and go to sleep early enough to ensure plenty of time to rest. Oh yeah, and a beautiful, calming bedroom doesn't hurt.
Wake up better.
Phone and traditional alarm clocks can be jarring. Start your day peacefully (and slowly) with a more thoughtful approach, like this alarm that simulates the sunrise and uses calming sounds to wake you gradually.
Hydrate.
You might as well get one glass of water out of the way now, and it's a good way to re-hydrate after 6-8 hours (or more!) of not drinking anything at all.
Get moving.
Even if it's stretching for 20 minutes, this gets your blood moving, kicks any grogginess, pumps out those endorphins, and already checks one item off your list for the day.
Have quiet time.
Whether it's meditating, praying, reading, writing, or simply some intentional breathing incorporated into your stretching or workouts, this adds designated mental- and emotional-health time to your day.
Polish up.
Establish a beauty routine you love, that works, and that you look forward to. You'll feel your best all day, and getting ready won't feel like a chore. Some of our favorite skincare tips here.
Eat right.
If you don't have the time or will to make a protein-and-vegetable filled breakfast every day, use the weekends to meal-prep breakfast items you can individually heat up each morning, like these sausage, gravy, and egg breakfast sandwiches.
Use your commute.
If you drive, walk, or take the bus or train, this doesn't have to be idle time. Listen to a book on tape, try out some podcasts, or if you're a rider, use an app like pocket to catch up on your favorite reads.