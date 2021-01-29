Watch Virgin River or Sweet Magnolias As You Work Out on This Netflix-Equipped Exercise Bike

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Baking, Sunday football, and bubble baths...these are the kind of at-home activities we can get excited about amidst these long months of quarantine life. Working out? As important as it is, we'll be the first to admit it can be a struggle to fit in regular sweat sessions.

But throw in the opportunity to stream Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Little Fires Everywhere, On Pointe, and the like while we work out, and you're talking our language, friends. That's why we were so excited to learn that the recently unveiled Bowflex VeloCore indoor bike with HD touchscreens includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu preloaded to the console. (Buy It: 22-inch screen for $2,199; BestBuy.com. 16-inch screen for $1,699; Bowflex.com. Given the high demand for at-home fitness equipment these days, if both those sites are out of stock, you can also buy the 16-inch screen version for $2,499 on Amazon here).

FYI: The streaming services integrate through Bowflex's personalized cardio platform, JRNY, which also includes voice-coached individualized workouts, trainer-led classes, motivating awards for hitting fitness milestones, and more. Following the two-month trial period, a JRNY membership will cost $19.99 per month or $149 per year, plus applicable taxes. You'll also need your own subscription to any of the entertainment platforms for streaming access, and you can only watch during a standard workout, and not a trainer-led video.

In addition to pairing your cardio time with streaming content from any of the above platforms, you can also enjoy "Explore the World" scenic rides in an HD simulation that adjusts to your speed, if soaking up a gorgeous mountain vista or beachy scene strikes your fancy.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Bowflex

WATCH: New Netflix Series Firefly Lane Is Here to Save You from Sweet Magnolias Withdrawal

For something more affordable, try the Bowflex C6 Bike (Buy It: $999; BestBuy.com), which doesn't include an HD touchscreen but lets you put your phone or tablet in the media rack, so you can watch your favorite shows while you pedal.