The Best Large Water Bottles for All-Day Adventures, According to Amazon's Thirstiest Shoppers
We all know how important it is to stay hydrated, but remembering to drink enough water throughout the day is easier said than done. The fact is, constantly refilling a glass or bottle of water can be tiresome and inconvenient. I love to drink water, but getting up every half-hour to refill my bottle is a deterrent. I know that makes me sound lazy, and maybe I am—but If there's one thing that makes hydration easier for me, it's having a large, insulated, and portable water bottle that I don't have to fill repeatedly.
As we prepare to head back to school or the office, a sturdy and reliable water bottle should be at the top of your shopping list. Luckily, Amazon has a ton of large water bottles that hold 32 ounces and up to help you stay hydrated throughout the day, no matter how busy you get. If you've been searching for a portable, reusable water bottle that you don't have to refill constantly, check out these large water bottles from Amazon—we rounded up our favorites.
Hydro Flask 64-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
This stainless steel and vacuum-insulated bottle holds half a gallon of water and manages to keep it cold at the same time. The only thing to note? It's super durable, which also makes it a little heavy. But if you sit at a desk all day, it's a great option. Just make sure to keep in mind where you'll be taking it and if you're willing to carry the extra weight.
BUY IT: $64.95; amazon.com
Hydro Flask 40-Ounce Water Bottle
A wide mouth makes loading this bottle with ice super easy. It also features a slip-free coating that doesn't sweat, so you can be sure it stays dry in your bag or on your desk. Users call it a "game changer" for keeping drinks cold all day.
BUY IT: $54.95; amazon.com
Avana Beckridge 32-Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle
A built-in straw makes this large water bottle convenient to sip from. A leak-proof cap and retractable carry loop, meanwhile, enhance portability.
BUY IT: $40.98; amazon.com
Simple Modern 64-Ounce Insulated Water Bottle
Users call this BPA-free bottle completely leak-proof, which makes it a great option for beach trips and long hikes. It's vacuum-insulated with double walls to keep drinks extra cold for hours.
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
Under Armour Playmaker 64-Ounce Water Jug
Perfect for sporting events, this BPA- and lead-free bottle employs a lockable lid to prevent leaks. A nonslip grip with an ergonomic handle makes it super portable and easy to carry to school, the office, or the football field.
BUY IT: $25; amazon.com
Takeya Vacuum-Insulated 32-Ounce Water Bottle
With over 4,000 five-star reviews, it's no secret this water bottle is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. Double-wall insulation keeps liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours, which users say is a great value for the price.
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Nalgene Tritan 48-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
This super lightweight water bottle is ideal for someone who wants to tote a good amount of water without weighing themselves down. Perfect for commuting to and from the office, it's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free, and leak-proof.
BUY IT: $9.59 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
RTIC One Gallon Jug
Staying hydrated all day is easy when you've got a gallon of water by your side. Users call this bottle "very sturdy" and love that it keeps their drinks cold for hours.
BUY IT: $44.99 (orig. $56.86); amazon.com