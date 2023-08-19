Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant Make Homemade Snow Cones, Slushies, And Frozen Drinks With This Highly Rated Shaved Ice Maker Shoppers say it’s a “must” for summer snacks. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on August 19, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Reese Herrington Summer isn’t over yet, and one product that will help you squeeze out all the goodness out of the last of the season is a shaved ice machine. If you want to make your own frozen treats, you’ll definitely want to check out this Hawaiian Shaved Ice snow cone maker. Grab it now for $50 at Amazon before fall arrives. The device arrives in three pieces that are easy to assemble: Just put the ice crusher cup into the base, then add the motor unit on top when you’re ready to start shaving. It also comes with a non-slip mat to hold your cup or bowl in place while it fills up. Once your ice is frozen, put it into the ice crusher cup, and place the motor unit on top. Then hold the On/Off button while pressing down on the top, and before you know it, you’ll have shaved ice. All you have to do is add some flavoring for a yummy snow cone. Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 You can prepare ice with the included plastic ice molds, or use regular ice cubes, but regular ice isn’t as soft and fluffy, according to the brand. One block of ice makes about 16 ounces, and you can stop the motor while it’s working if you want less (just take your finger off the start button). In addition to snow cones, you can use the machine to make slushies and drinks, too. It’s perfect for making a delicious frosé or frozen margarita for a summer soiree or tailgate party. Effortlessly Shred Meat In Seconds With This On-Sale Tool Shoppers Call A ‘Game Changer’ For Meal Prep The popular shaved ice maker has more than 11,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper called it their “favorite purchase of the summer.” They added, “It makes a snow cone within seconds, and it’s not messy.” Another reviewer said that it’s “easy to set up, a great refreshing snack, and a must in summer.” Finish off the summer season with tasty frozen snow cones and drinks all thanks to this $50 shaved ice maker from Amazon, and shop more frozen treat essentials below. Hawaiian Shaved Ice Kid-Friendly S700 Classic Snow Cone and Shaved Ice Machine Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $35 Hawaiian Shaved Ice Syrup Assortment Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $36 Reusable 4-Ounce Flower Snow Cone Cups Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 Nostalgia Electric Ice Cream Maker Amazon Buy on Amazon $58 $50 KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Stand Mixer Attachment Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $90 Bell Dream Silicone Ice Pop Molds Amazon Buy on Amazon $11 $10 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Old-School $2 Bar Soap My Mom Swears Gets Any Stain Out This Clever Accessory Is My Secret Way Of Adding Antique Charm To My Builder-Grade Home, And It’s Finally On Sale This Artificial Christmas Tree With 5,800 Five-Star Ratings Is Quietly Half Off—Just $50—At Amazon