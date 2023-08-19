Make Homemade Snow Cones, Slushies, And Frozen Drinks With This Highly Rated Shaved Ice Maker

Summer isn’t over yet, and one product that will help you squeeze out all the goodness out of the last of the season is a shaved ice machine. If you want to make your own frozen treats, you’ll definitely want to check out this Hawaiian Shaved Ice snow cone maker. Grab it now for $50 at Amazon before fall arrives.

The device arrives in three pieces that are easy to assemble: Just put the ice crusher cup into the base, then add the motor unit on top when you’re ready to start shaving. It also comes with a non-slip mat to hold your cup or bowl in place while it fills up. Once your ice is frozen, put it into the ice crusher cup, and place the motor unit on top. Then hold the On/Off button while pressing down on the top, and before you know it, you’ll have shaved ice. All you have to do is add some flavoring for a yummy snow cone.

Amazon

You can prepare ice with the included plastic ice molds, or use regular ice cubes, but regular ice isn’t as soft and fluffy, according to the brand. One block of ice makes about 16 ounces, and you can stop the motor while it’s working if you want less (just take your finger off the start button). In addition to snow cones, you can use the machine to make slushies and drinks, too. It’s perfect for making a delicious frosé or frozen margarita for a summer soiree or tailgate party.

The popular shaved ice maker has more than 11,100 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper called it their “favorite purchase of the summer.” They added, “It makes a snow cone within seconds, and it’s not messy.” Another reviewer said that it’s “easy to set up, a great refreshing snack, and a must in summer.”

Finish off the summer season with tasty frozen snow cones and drinks all thanks to this $50 shaved ice maker from Amazon, and shop more frozen treat essentials below.

