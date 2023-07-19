Lacey Chabert And Wes Brown Set To Reunite In “Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up”

Hallmark is once again giving us exactly what we had on our holiday wish list. The cable network leaders in all things festive, fun, and feel-good have announced today that this season we will be getting a sequel to one of the most popular movies of last year’s Countdown to Christmas line up: Haul Out The Holly.

Yes, Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown returning for more HOA-sanctioned Christmas comedy in Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up.

“Haul out the Holly was an unqualified success and became an instant holiday classic. Viewers immediately responded to the movie’s warmth and this incredibly funny cast,” Samantha DiPippo, Sr. Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media said in a statement. She continued, “we cannot wait to take viewers back to Evergreen Lane with a sequel that is bigger, funnier and jollier than before.”

Chabert and Brown will also be reunited with costars Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman and Ellen Travolta. Newcomers to the cast include Seth Morris and one of Chabert’s former Party of Five cast mates, Jennifer Aspen.

The folks at Hallmark described the new installment in a statement:

“As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta) and Pamela (Peterman) to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up. As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!”

But, wait, there’s more. Hallmark is gifting fans this Christmas in July, with a sneak peek of the new movie during an encore presentation of the original this Saturday, July 22 at 8PM EST.

So time to pull out those decorations, and just make sure your nutcracker is up to code!