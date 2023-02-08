Hardee’s Has Heart Shaped Biscuits And A New Cherry Biscuit For Valentine’s Day

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Hardee’s is bringing back the perfect breakfast treat–the heart shaped biscuit. From February 11 until February 14 customers can order heart-shaped versions of their famous biscuits individually or added to any breakfast menu offering.

But wait, there’s more! For this year’s season of love, the fast food chain with roots in Greenville, North Carolina, is introducing a brand-new item. The new Cherry Biscuit features Hardee’s Made from Scratch Biscuit with a warm cherry-filled center. This new menu item is also only available for a limited time. Cherry Filled Biscuits will be available February 8 until March 14 and can be ordered individually for $2.99 or as part of a combo for $4.99.

Hardee's



“Hardee’s is all about quality comfort, and we are thrilled to deliver a twist on that for Valentine’s Day,” Jean Leathersich, Director of Culinary for CKE Restaurants, Inc. said in a statement. “Bringing back our popular Heart Shaped, Made from Scratch Biscuits, and introducing indulgent Cherry Filled Biscuits, gives our devoted breakfast fans even more to be excited about this year,” Leatherisch added.

We already love Hardee’s Biscuits, but make it cute and holiday themed? Absolutely. We’ll see y’all there.