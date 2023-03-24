Couple Brings Color And Whimsy To Historic Low Country Homes In New Magnolia Network Series

"Happy to be Home with the Benkos" premieres Sunday, April 9.

Published on March 24, 2023
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is headed to the low country!

Today the network revealed the first trailer for Happy to be Home with the Benkos, an all-new design show following a photographer-turned-interior designer and her handy husband as they breathe new life into the historic homes of Summerville, South Carolina.

“This new series introduces designer Gray Benko, who brings color and happiness to historic homes in the low country of South Carolina,” the official description reads. “Her thoughtful craftsman husband, Mike, and eccentric contractor father, Grumpy, join her to bring her whimsical visions to life.”

Gray’s designs are a clear departure from the muted, neutral color palettes that helped launch Chip and Jo to Fixer Upper fame. A far cry from stark-white shiplap, Gray’s style features vibrant hues and bold patterns for an equally impactful result. 

Bonus: The aging Victorians the couple are tasked with remodeling are just as stunning as the designs they implement. 

Happy to be Home with the Benkos

Discovery

"Summerville is filled with historic homes and we are committed to preserving that charm," Gray says in the trailer. "Some of my ideas are crazy," she adds with a smile. 

Happy to be Home with the Benkos premieres Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m. EST on Magnolia Network, with new episodes every Sunday.

