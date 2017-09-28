Halloween Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are To-Die-For Delicious
Thinking about whipping up tasty treats, snack-worthy appetizers, and a hearty dinner for your family or neighborhood party on Halloween—and making sure it’s all handled before time for trick-or-treating—is about as spooky as it gets for us. Between getting every costume on without a hitch and the Halloween candy bought and bowled for the hungry trick-or-treaters, it’s haunting to think about getting all of your Halloween-inspired dishes ready without major stress. That’s when your slow cooker can swoop in before the Halloween scaries take hold. These easy slow-cooker recipes will make your Halloween fright-free (in the cooking department, at least!) and be a hit with any crowd with their seasonal flair. From delicious desserts to filling dinners, here are the perfect Halloween slow cooker recipes you need to have on hand this year.
Meatball Sliders with Tomato Sauce
These sliders are another grab-worthy snack that won’t slow anyone down on Halloween. Deliciously easy meatballs and tangy tomato sauce make these little sandwiches to-die-for. Kids can’t get enough of them.
Slow-Cooker Candied Yams
This update on a Southern staple can be made in a slow-cooker. These are an extra-easy choice to heat and take to your next family gathering or potluck dinner.
Slow-Cooker Beef Nachos
Finger food is the name of the game on a busy, action-packed holiday like Halloween—whether in between candy runs or at a party, these nachos are the perfect bite-sized fuel! And could there be an easier or more kid-pleasing dinner than nachos?
Uncle Jack’s Mac-and-Cheese
There isn’t a more foolproof way to get your family full and happy than some creamy, cheesy mac-and-cheese. This slow-cooker recipe is one of our ultimate favorites, thanks to a hearty use of cheese and minimal prep time.
Corn and Jalapeño Dip
This creamy, cheesy slow-cooker dip with a spicy kick is great for any crowd at your Halloween party. With only 15 minutes of prep time and eight ingredients, you’ll have plenty of time to get your decorations and costume down pat.
White Chicken Chili
This hearty stew is a great comfort meal to serve in the autumn months. Make a big pot of this slow-cooker chili for your neighborhood Halloween potluck to ensure a hit!
Buffalo Chicken-Cheese Dip
We can’t get enough of this creamy slow-cooker dip, and your crew won’t be able to stop snacking on it between candy runs!
Sausage and Squash Lasagna
This hearty lasagna keeps everyone full and warm on the big Halloween night, so no one turns into Crankenstein too early! Hot Italian pork sausage brings a kick that everyone will love.
Chocolate Lava Cake with Cinnamon Whipped Cream
This might be the most decadent recipe to ever come out of the slow cooker. Gooey chocolate cake and irresistible cinnamon whipped cream are a match made in heaven.
Beer-Braised Pot Roast
Pot roast is the perfect hearty fall dinner that will get you through the whole season, and this coffee-rubbed, stout beer and beef broth-braised pot roast needs to be your next comforting fall meal to pair with tender carrots, pearl onions, and creamy grits.
Easy Enchilada Bake
Whip up this easy enchilada casserole on the hauntingly busy day of Halloween to get a fun, filling dinner on the table with ease.
Chicken and Cornbread Dumplings
Make a classic chicken and dumplings recipe even more Southern by topping the vegetable-and-chicken-packed stew with cornbread dumplings. It’ll help gear up your crowd for a night of trick-or-treating!
Coco-Loco Chocolate Fondue
Put this decadent slow-cooker fondue in the center of the table at your Halloween party with a variety of dipping options, such as pretzel rods, strawberries, shortbread cookies, and pineapple slices, and watch the crowd flock to the rich chocolatey dip.
Apple and Pear Crisp
This fall fruit-packed crisp is one of those warm desserts you just like to scoop piles of into a bowl with a hearty helping of homemade vanilla ice cream! A oat-crisp topping with cinnamon and sugar adds a little sweetness and crunch.
Sweet Potato Breakfast Casserole
We let sweet potatoes be the star in this breakfast casserole that isn’t just your same old frittata. This slow-cooker casserole with extremely minimal prep time will make your morning that much easier!
Pork Loin with Apples, Bacon, and Sauerkraut
This flavorful slow-cooked pork loin has some of our favorite seasonal tastes with fresh apples, savory pork, apricot preserves, and sauerkraut.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Give a seasonal comfort side dish to any Halloween meal with these slow-cooked sweet potatoes with bacon, brown sugar, and rosemary.
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
We can’t get over this tasty slow-cooker soup with its creamy potatoes and smoked ham hock. It’s big on flavor and low on effort—perfect for a Halloween dinner!
Creamy Pumpkin Soup
Keep warm on Halloween night with a lightly spiced creamy pumpkin soup that doesn’t venture into the too-sweet side and takes only 15 minutes of prep time before leaving it to finish in the slow cooker!
Butterfinger Hot Chocolate
It doesn’t get more festive than a candy bar-infused hot chocolate recipe for Halloween. Let this indulgent hot chocolate simmer for two hours before topping it with whipped cream and crushed Butterfingers (yum!).
Pumpkin Spoon Cake
This ultra-fluffy and moist spoon cake gives the flavors of the season with pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and pecans. Top with some ice cream and enjoy this creamy, dreamy dessert.
Caramel Apple Cider
It’s not the Halloween season without caramel apples or some hot apple cider, so this slow-cooker recipe lets you have both on hand for Halloween night or a ghoul-worthy party! Drizzle some caramel sauce on top for an extra special touch.
Slow Cooker Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Welcome Halloween morning with some gooey pumpkin cinnamon rolls that your crew will just love! While you’re running around on this hectic morning, these homemade cinnamon rolls can bake in a slow cooker until perfectly soft and moist.
Maple Pumpkin Spice Chex Mix
This salty-sweet, fall-inspired snack mix is perfect for the entire season, but especially for a Halloween party. Combine the tasty array of ingredients, including Chex, graham crackers, nuts, dried cherries, pretzels, butter, maple syrup, and pumpkin spice, in a slow cooker for a slow melding of flavor.
Rocky Road Chocolate Cake
This decadent slow-cooker cake is the easiest way to feel like you’re eating rich, melty s’mores that could feed a crowd with no mess. No open fire needed and ice cream optional!
Slow Cooker Apple Cake
This cake is almost too easy for how good it tastes—the slow-cooker recipe ensures it will be fluffy and soft, while also making sure it's piping hot enough to make your ice cream get perfectly melty. This is a crowd-pleaser every autumn season!