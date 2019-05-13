24 Hauntingly Good Halloween Drinks

By Southern Living Editors
Updated June 15, 2021
Halloween parties call for creative beverages. While the kids' sugar highs kick in from their stockpile of sweets, treat yourself and your adult guests to a few goblets of ghoulish fun. Our best alcoholic Halloween drinks have something for everyone-from spooky punches to autumnal ciders, milkshakes prime for spiking, and everything in between.To add an eerie air to your Halloween affair, pour your favorite seasonal drink from a steaming witch's cauldron or a cleaned, carved-out pumpkin. You can also add food coloring to make drinks look dark and spooky, or add dark fruit such as blackberries to represent creepy crawlers in your drinks. Coat your glasses with raspberry puree or chocolate sauce for make-shift blood. There's endless ways to spice up your drink to get in the Halloween spirit. Browse our favorite Halloween alcoholic drink recipes for ideas for your next party. These refreshments will keep the fun brewing all night long.

Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch

Recipe: Bourbon Apple Cider Thyme Punch

A great drink to make for fall when the weather is still warm.

Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch

Recipe: Spicy Bourbon-Citrus Punch

Top this bright orange punch with fake spiders to complete the Halloween look.

Hot Toddy

Recipe: Hot Toddy

Not only is this a great fall drink, it also aides as a cold remedy.

Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

Recipe: Whiskey-Apple Cider Punch

Tangy and sweet-what more do you need for a Halloween punch?

Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine

Recipe: Cherry Bourbon Cheerwine

This transitional drink will make it easy to adjust from summer refreshers to fall drinks.

Witches' Brew Hot Chocolate

Recipe: Witches' Brew Hot Chocolate

Mix up a spookily delicious chocolate brew with this Halloween drink recipe. White chocolate liqueur, Myers Dark Rum, and hot chocolate are a perfect combination. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg or cinnamon for a spiced cool-weather touch.

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Halloween is the holiday for pumpkins galore, and this tasty milkshake lets the whole family enjoy a seasonal, ice cream concoction made with their favorite tasty treat. Add a splash of bourbon for an adult-approved shake.

Bacon-Infused Bourbon

Recipe: Bacon-Infused Bourbon

Trick or treat? You'll get a bit of both with this mind-bending concoction. The trick is the surprising combination. The treat is how great it tastes.

Spiced Hard Cider Fizz

Recipe: Spiced Hard Cider Fizz

Our secret ingredient to this tasty cocktail is spiced simple syrup.

Bloody Mary Punch

Recipe: Bloody Mary Punch

If your Halloween party is of the brunch persuasion, break out this delicious Bloody Mary recipe.

Drunken Rum Apple Cider

Recipe: Drunken Rum Apple Cider

This autumnal concoction is great for holiday get-togethers. Add Kill Devil Rum, tawny port, and Angostura bitters to hot apple cider and pumpkin butter for an unforgettable treat.

Mississippi Mudslides

Recipe: Mississippi Mudslides

Pair these with a spooky story for a sweet, swirled Halloween treat. Choco-holics, beware (or rejoice!). Throw in some Kahlua to this mudslide for a boozy treat.

Apple Butter Sparklers

Recipe: Apple Butter Sparklers

An autumnal drink that's a hit with everyone, it's easy to whip up a batch for adults (with Prosecco) and a batch for kids (with sparkling apple juice).

Sparkling Autumn Chianti

Recipe: Sparkling Autumn Chianti

This fruity, vanilla cocktail is perfect to make for a Halloween gathering.

Orange Spiced Cider

Recipe: Orange Spiced Cider

We crave this hot spiced drink as the nights get cooler.

Spiced Wine

Recipe: Spiced Wine

Spice up your usual wine go-to with this seasonal drink.

Apple-Ale Wassail

Recipe: Apple-Ale Wassail

Nothing says fall more than steaming hot apple cider. If you're not a beer drinker, you can switch out the ale for hard cider.

Hot Spiced Tea

Recipe: Hot Spiced Tea

Start with cinnamon-spice or chai tea bags, then add a dose of mulling spices, cinnamon sticks, and a blend of pineapple, orange, and lemon juices. It's the sweet and spicy non-alcoholic drink your Halloween crowd will love.

Caramel Apple Sangria

Recipe: Caramel Apple Sangria

We took all the flavors you love from the autumnal treat and mixed it up in sippable form. You can garnish each glass with a caramel apple slice for a festive and sweet finish.

Clementine Whiskey Sour

Recipe: Clementine Whiskey Sour

Use our Whiskey Sour recipe to mix up a variety of cocktails, including this Clementine Whiskey Sour. Be sure to finish with a clementine slices and leaves to make this a showstopper.

Apple Pie-Infused Bourbon

Recipe: Apple Pie-Infused Bourbon

This is an adult-take on a classic fall dessert, and you're going to love it. You'll need to let the bourbon stand at room temperature for a full four days prior to serving.

Hot Buttered Rye

Recipe: Hot Buttered Rye

If your Halloween evening will be a chilly one, you can't go wrong with a frothy, Hot Buttered Rye. It's so decadent that you won't think twice about skipping over the candy bowl.

Sorghum-Cider Punch

Recipe: Sorghum-Cider Punch

Ginger ale, unfiltered apple juice, dry hard cider, and bourbon create the base for this big-batch punch. Cinnamon sticks, sorghum syrup, and spicy Angostura bitters bring all the fall flavor.

The Corduroy Jacket

Recipe: The Corduroy Jacket

You can add champagne or hard cider in place of the sparkling apple cider if you're looking for a more potent cocktail.

By Southern Living Editors