Unique Pumpkin Carving Ideas

By Southern Living Editors
April 25, 2017
When Halloween rolls around again, it's time for seasonal decor—and lots of it. The possibilities for pumpkin carving are endless, and while we love the classic glowing and grinning jack-o-lantern face, there are also lots of fun designs out there to help you shake up your carving session this year. From traditional patterns to the spooky to the cute and charming, there are as many ideas out there as there are pumpkin carvers. Make your Halloween the best ever with a few of the most unique pumpkin carving ideas we've found this year. Plus, file away a couple of no-carve ideas for those years when you want to paint, adorn, and stack your pumpkins. These carving ideas will help you decorate outside of the box, or outside the gourd, as it were. So grab the candy corn, and let's get to carving.
Half Carve

This unique option has pumpkin carvers work with the surface of the pumpkin, etching a pattern into the exterior, instead of carving all the way through to the center of the pumpkin. This technique gives a pretty two-tone effect to the final result.

Dotty Gourds

Polka dots are a no-fail way to add some style to your pumpkin carving experience. Creating a polka dot pattern is pretty—and super easy. Plus, when filled with tea lights, your polka dotted pumpkins look great clustered on the stairs, on the patio, or wherever you place your Halloween display.

Cookie Cutter Shortcut

Leave the knives in the drawer for this pumpkin-carving technique. Use a cookie cutter in your desired shape, and hammer it into the pumpkin with a mallet to create your designs, a pattern, or a whole scene quickly and easily.

Practical Design

We love the idea of re-creating your state flag on your Halloween pumpkins. You could also carve your home address number into the pumpkin for a sweet sign, or add your family’s last name for a personalized touch.

Botanical Inspiration

This nearly no-carve idea utilizes fresh flowers. Grab bunches of your favorite autumnal blooms, carve small holes in the pumpkin in your desired pattern, and slide the flower stems into the carvings.

Wordy Gourds

Carve Halloween-y words onto your pumpkin for an instant charming decoration. We like “Boo!” “Trick or Treat,” or “Happy Halloween!” Choose your favorite message, stencil it onto your pumpkin, carve it out, add a tea light, and you have a one-of-a-kind jack-o-lantern ready just in time for the holiday season.

Pineapple Jack-o'-lantern

Want to try something new? Think beyond the pumpkin, and try carving a cheeky pineapple instead. This symbol of hospitality will be a clever departure from a traditional pumpkin, and a few pineapples carved with jack-o'-lantern faces will look fantastic clustered on your porch.

By Southern Living Editors