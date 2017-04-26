Cute Pink Pumpkins to D.I.Y. This Halloween

By Wesley Shaw
April 26, 2017
Credit: LHCalligraphy on Etsy
If you have a love-hate relationship with Halloween décor, rest assured that you’re not alone. As Southerners, of course, we’ll never pass up any opportunity to deck the house in seasonal favorites. But after spending months redecorating our humble abodes to reflect something Fixer Upper-worthy, it seems a shame to outfit our sacred space in traditional (albeit overdone) orange and black that simply doesn’t reflect our personal style. Don’t get us wrong—we know (and love!) that pumpkins are a Halloween staple. However, our favorite rules are the kinds that are made to be broken. So, this year we’re ditching the jack-o-lanterns and opting for a more sophisticated take on Halloween décor with these cute pink pumpkins.These pink Halloween pumpkins incorporate rosy tones on all skill levels of D.I.Y. mastery and will immediately elevate your space with a stylish nod to the holiday. (Of course, if you’re running short on time, you can always pick up pre-made pink pumpkin decorations from Etsy. We won’t tell!) Whether you’re in need of an eye-catching table centerpiece or a warm welcome to guests at your doorstep, each one of these cute pumpkins is dressed to impress.
Ombre Mini Pumpkin Centerpiece

Credit: Photo: Oh Happy Day

Get step-by-step details on this D.I.Y. from Oh Happy Day

Marbleized Pumpkins

Credit: Photo: A Bubbly Life

Get step-by-step details on this D.I.Y. from A Bubbly Life

Pink Lilly Pulitzer Pumpkin

Credit: Photo: Popcosmo

Get step-by-step details on this D.I.Y. from Popcosmo

Floral Pumpkin Centerpiece

Credit: Photo: Chatelaine

Get step-by-step details on this D.I.Y. from Chatelaine

Calligraphy Pumpkins

Credit: LHCalligraphy on Etsy

Order this from LHCalligraphy on Etsy

Bedazzled Pumpkin Candles

Credit: Photo: A Pumpkin and a Princess

Get step-by-step details on this D.I.Y. from A Pumpkin and a Princess

Mini Tissue Paper Pumpkins

Credit: Photo: Brit + Co.

Get step-by-step details on this D.I.Y. from Brit + Co.

Tiny Floral Centerpieces

Credit: Photo: Green Wedding Shoes

Get step-by-step details on this D.I.Y. from Green Wedding Shoes

No-Carve Polka Dot Pumpkin

A pretty metallic pumpkin adds a pop of shimmer into your fall porch decor. To make this simple no-carve pumpkin, decorate your pumpkin with circular stickers, and then lightly cover with a coat of spray paint. When the pumpkin has dried completely, remove the stickers to reveal the orange underneath.

The Welcoming Committee

Credit: Photo: Pinterest

Pick up pink hued pumpkins from your local farmer’s market for a paint-free project.

Gold Dipped Pumpkin D.I.Y.

Credit: Photo: Monica Wants It

Get step-by-step details on this D.I.Y. from Monica Wants It

