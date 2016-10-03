No-Carve Pumpkin Decorating Ideas

Make the most of heirloom pumpkins with layers of dry-pressed flowers and leaves. "When you carve a pumpkin, you'll get a week out of it, tops," says entertaining expert Katie Jacobs. "But an uncarved one will give you a month for sure, maybe two. Plus, applying Mod Podge glue over the entirety will seal it and help it last even longer."

Wash and dry the pumpkin well. Then use Mod Podge to adhere dry-pressed leaves and flowers in the pattern you pick, starting at the stem and working your way out from there. (Jacobs chose ginkgo leaves, Apache plumes, and bleached ferns found on etsy.com.) You can also incorporate leaves from your yard, she says, but you will have to wash them and let them dry out for a few weeks before applying.