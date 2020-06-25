45 Halloween Quotes To Celebrate the Spooky Season
When the full moon is shining and the wolves are howling, it's time for the spooky spectacle that is Halloween. The snickering grins of jack-o'-lanterns glow from lit porches. Kids skip down the block in creative costumes, touting bags full of candy and shouting "Trick or Treat!" at the top of their lungs. Watchful parents follow behind, walking the costume-clad dog, and reveling in the laughter and joy that is Halloween.
Halloween somehow combines scares and spooks with laughs and grins; it's simultaneously scary and lighthearted. It's a holiday that's undoubtedly unique, and there are countless ways to celebrate. From creative costume contests to sophisticated Halloween soirees, the holiday revolves around communities gathering together. It is the one night each year when children and adults go from door to door, intermingling with neighbors, sharing laughs and frights. Halloween can be funny, spooky, cheerful, and nostalgic all at once, so we've rounded up our favorite quotes for all the different spirits that Halloween stirs.
Classic Halloween Movie Quotes
"It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." –Brackett, Halloween
"A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality." –Lucy Van Pelt, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
"It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus!" –Max, Hocus Pocus
"Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?" –Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." –William Shakespeare, Macbeth
"Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." –Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown
"Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble." –William Shakespeare, Macbeth
"Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" –Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas
Spooky Halloween Quotes
"There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." –George Carlin
"'Tis the night—the night of the grave's delight, and the warlocks are at their play; Ye think that without the wild winds shout, but no, it is they—it is they." –Cleveland Coxe
"Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat…" –Nicholas Gordon
"On Halloween, witches come true; wild ghosts escape from dreams. Each monster dances in the park." –Nick Gordon
"The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween." –Paula Guran
"If human beings had genuine courage, they'd wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween." –Douglas Coupland
"Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, ‘Tonight is Halloween!'" –Dexter Kozen
"The world turned upside down—in a good way—for one black velvet night." –Karen Fortunati
Happy Halloween Quotes for Instagram
"I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking around the corner." –Evan Peters
"When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween." –Unknown
"We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!" –Humbert Wolfe
"Nothing on earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night." –Steve Almond
"There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch." –Robert Brault
"Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story." –Mason Cooley
"Ghosts and goblins come to play on October's final day!" –Rusty Fischer
"Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it's about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves." –Elvis Duran
Funny Halloween Quotes and Sayings
"Witch parking only. All others will be Toad!" –Unknown
"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself…and spiders." –Unknown
"Reese's in Peace." –Unknown
"This witch can be bribed with chocolate." –Unknown
"During the day, I don't believe in ghosts. At night, I'm a little more open-minded." –Unknown
"Don't make me get my flying monkeys." –Unknown
"Hope all the candies don't go to WAIST." –Unknown
"Say boo and scary on." –Unknown
Short Halloween Quotes
"Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." – Tim Burton
"Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween's upon us now." – Richelle E. Goodrich
"Where there is no imagination there is no horror." – Arthur Conan Doyle
"There is something haunting in the light of the moon." – Joseph Conrad
"Everyone is a moon and has a dark side, which he never shows to anybody." – Mark Twain
"I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." – L. M. Montgomery
"There is nothing that gives more assurance than a mask." – Colette
Halloween Quotes For Kids
"He did the mash/He did the monster mash/The monster mash/It was a graveyard smash." –Bobby "Boris" Pickett, Monster Mash
"A candy a day keeps the monsters away." –Unknown
"Trick or treat, bag of sweets, ghosts are walking down the street." –Unknown
"Sticky fingers, tired feet; one last house, trick or treat!" –Rusty Fischer
"On Halloween you get to become anything that you want to be." –Ava Dellaria
"If the broom fits, ride it!" –Unknown