45 Halloween Quotes To Celebrate the Spooky Season

"It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." –Brackett, Halloween

"A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality." –Lucy Van Pelt, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

"It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus!" –Max, Hocus Pocus

"Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?" –Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

"By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." –William Shakespeare, Macbeth

"Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." –Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown

"Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble." –William Shakespeare, Macbeth

"Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" –Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas