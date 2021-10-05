15 Halloween Pajama Sets So Spooky, You Won't Sleep a Wink

Throw on your jammies and curl up with some candy.
By Marissa Wu
October 05, 2021
Once October hits, spooky season is officially here. The weather is (hopefully) cooler, and leaves are starting to change color. We're all sniffing out the best apple cider doughnut, heading our local pumpkin patch, and maybe getting a spook at a haunted corn maze.

Fall is all about cozying up as the weather turns chillier, and there's nothing like a pair of Halloween pajamas to welcome the season. There's nothing more festive than having the whole family curled up in matching family Halloween pajamas for a movie night. We've rounded up some of the cutest and scariest pajamas for everyone. Toddler Halloween pajamas and kids' Halloween pajamas are not lacking, with the likes of the Peanuts crew, friendly ghosts, and Jack Skellington joining the lineup. Did we mention that some of these pajamas glow in the dark? Talk about extra spooky. Who knows? The kids might give you a little late-night scare.

Then, we found the playful Halloween pajamas for adults, because grown-ups should have a little fun, too. Whether you're matching with your kids or just wanting to rock your own scary Halloween pajama ensemble, do it with flair. There's honestly no other way.

Once you and your crew have picked out your ensemble, it's time to brew the apple cider (extra cinnamon sticks, please), pop some popcorn, dump out a bucket of candy, snuggle up on the couch for a festive family movie.

Whether you've got Scooby snacks at the ready or you're cheering for the great pumpkin, one thing's for sure: October is going to be positively spook-tacular.

Credit: Target

Halloween Spooky Orange Matching Family Pajamas

BUY IT: FROM $10; TARGET.COM

Even the family pup can match the crew in these orange, jack-o'-lantern laden festive pajamas.

Spooky Smiles Family Pajamas

Spooky Smiles Family Pajamas

BUY IT: $27.60; HANNAANDERSSON.COM

Huggable ghosts run amuck on these wildly cute Halloween pajamas that'll get everyone excited.

Credit: Target

Kids' Fall Leaf Pajama Set

BUY IT: FROM $15; TARGET.COM

Love fall but not spooky season? Autumn leaves are the way to go.

Credit: Target

Halloween Ghost Pajama Set

BUY IT: FROM $10; TARGET.COM

Invite a friendly ghost (or three) to spend Halloween with you and the fam.

Credit: Target

Halloween Pumpkin Family Pajama Set

BUY IT: FROM $10; TARGET.COM

Now here's a jack-o'-lantern that'll last well past Halloween.

Jack-o'-lantern Family Pajamas

Jack-o'-lantern Family Pajamas

Bring the pumpkin patch to bedtime.

Bring the pumpkin patch to bedtime.

Jack Skellington Family Pajamas

Jack Skellington Family Pajamas

BUY IT: FROM $24; HANNAANDERSSON.COM

What's this? What's this? Wake up, Jack Skellington is here.

Snoopy Halloween Pajamas

Snoopy Halloween Pajamas

BUY IT: FROM $11.79; HANNAANDERSSON.COM

Nothing like the Peanuts gang to bring a little autumn cheer.

Credit: Old Navy

Women's Halloween One-Piece Pajamas

BUY IT: $39.99; OLDNAVY.COM

You'll sleep nice and cozy wrapped up like a mummy.

Credit: Old Navy

Gender-Neutral Glow-in-the-Dark Mummy Halloween Pajamas

BUY IT: $29.99; OLD NAVY.COM

The kids will get a kick out of these glow-in-the-dark pajamas—perfect for some nighttime mischief.

Credit: Old Navy

Squash Goals Toddler Halloween Pajamas

BUY IT: FROM $15; OLDNAVY.COM

Put all your kiddies in these jammies and we guarantee…they'll be squash goals.

Credit: Old Navy

Micro Fleece Hooded One-Piece Critter Pajamas

BUY IT: $29; OLDNAVY.COM

Let your kid dress up for Halloween in their sleep with this dinosaur critter one-piece.

Credit: Amazon

Pumpkin Unicorn Toddler Pajamas

BUY IT: $19.99; AMAZON.COM

Kids will love this adorable Halloween unicorn made of a jolly round pumpkin.

Credit: Amazon

Halloween Mummy Fleece Hooded Pajama Sleeper

BUY IT: FROM $19.99; AMAZON.COM

Kids will have fun cozying up in this mummy fleece, complete with a hood for extra spook factor.

Credit: Amazon

Mickey and Friends Pajama Romper

BUY IT: $19.99; AMAZON.COM

It's not Halloween unless The Mouse and friends make an appearance, right? Choose yours and be Tigger, Mickey, Pooh Bear, and more.

