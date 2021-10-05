15 Halloween Pajama Sets So Spooky, You Won't Sleep a Wink
Once October hits, spooky season is officially here. The weather is (hopefully) cooler, and leaves are starting to change color. We're all sniffing out the best apple cider doughnut, heading our local pumpkin patch, and maybe getting a spook at a haunted corn maze.
Fall is all about cozying up as the weather turns chillier, and there's nothing like a pair of Halloween pajamas to welcome the season. There's nothing more festive than having the whole family curled up in matching family Halloween pajamas for a movie night. We've rounded up some of the cutest and scariest pajamas for everyone. Toddler Halloween pajamas and kids' Halloween pajamas are not lacking, with the likes of the Peanuts crew, friendly ghosts, and Jack Skellington joining the lineup. Did we mention that some of these pajamas glow in the dark? Talk about extra spooky. Who knows? The kids might give you a little late-night scare.
Then, we found the playful Halloween pajamas for adults, because grown-ups should have a little fun, too. Whether you're matching with your kids or just wanting to rock your own scary Halloween pajama ensemble, do it with flair. There's honestly no other way.
Once you and your crew have picked out your ensemble, it's time to brew the apple cider (extra cinnamon sticks, please), pop some popcorn, dump out a bucket of candy, snuggle up on the couch for a festive family movie.
Whether you've got Scooby snacks at the ready or you're cheering for the great pumpkin, one thing's for sure: October is going to be positively spook-tacular.
Related Items
Halloween Spooky Orange Matching Family Pajamas
Even the family pup can match the crew in these orange, jack-o'-lantern laden festive pajamas.
Spooky Smiles Family Pajamas
Huggable ghosts run amuck on these wildly cute Halloween pajamas that'll get everyone excited.
Kids' Fall Leaf Pajama Set
Love fall but not spooky season? Autumn leaves are the way to go.
Halloween Ghost Pajama Set
Invite a friendly ghost (or three) to spend Halloween with you and the fam.
Halloween Pumpkin Family Pajama Set
Now here's a jack-o'-lantern that'll last well past Halloween.
Jack-o'-lantern Family Pajamas
Bring the pumpkin patch to bedtime.
Jack Skellington Family Pajamas
What's this? What's this? Wake up, Jack Skellington is here.
Snoopy Halloween Pajamas
Nothing like the Peanuts gang to bring a little autumn cheer.
Women's Halloween One-Piece Pajamas
You'll sleep nice and cozy wrapped up like a mummy.
Gender-Neutral Glow-in-the-Dark Mummy Halloween Pajamas
The kids will get a kick out of these glow-in-the-dark pajamas—perfect for some nighttime mischief.
Squash Goals Toddler Halloween Pajamas
Put all your kiddies in these jammies and we guarantee…they'll be squash goals.
Micro Fleece Hooded One-Piece Critter Pajamas
Let your kid dress up for Halloween in their sleep with this dinosaur critter one-piece.
Pumpkin Unicorn Toddler Pajamas
Kids will love this adorable Halloween unicorn made of a jolly round pumpkin.
Halloween Mummy Fleece Hooded Pajama Sleeper
Kids will have fun cozying up in this mummy fleece, complete with a hood for extra spook factor.
Mickey and Friends Pajama Romper
It's not Halloween unless The Mouse and friends make an appearance, right? Choose yours and be Tigger, Mickey, Pooh Bear, and more.