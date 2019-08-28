20 Halloween Nail Art Designs To Get You in the Spooky Spirit

Break out the candy and get in the Halloween spirit—because it's officially spooky season. To get you feeling festive, we've pulled together some Halloween nail art designs from Instagram that are simply spook-tacular. A fresh manicure can complete any outfit, and Halloween is no exception. We've already designated The Best Autumn Nail Colors for October 2020, but these nail art ideas take it to a whole new level.

From more minimal options like devilishly red nails to super festive ones adorned with cute ghosts and candy corn, these designs can create an eerie masterpiece entirely on your hands. As you reach into the candy bowl to grab your favorite chocolate treat, you're bound to rake in the compliments.

Whether you want a spooky set of bats or a pretty pumpkin patch, we’ve got you covered with these fun Halloween nail designs.