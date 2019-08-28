20 Halloween Nail Art Designs To Get You in the Spooky Spirit
Break out the candy and get in the Halloween spirit—because it's officially spooky season. To get you feeling festive, we've pulled together some Halloween nail art designs from Instagram that are simply spook-tacular. A fresh manicure can complete any outfit, and Halloween is no exception. We've already designated The Best Autumn Nail Colors for October 2020, but these nail art ideas take it to a whole new level.
From more minimal options like devilishly red nails to super festive ones adorned with cute ghosts and candy corn, these designs can create an eerie masterpiece entirely on your hands. As you reach into the candy bowl to grab your favorite chocolate treat, you're bound to rake in the compliments.
Whether you want a spooky set of bats or a pretty pumpkin patch, we’ve got you covered with these fun Halloween nail designs.
Pumpkin Spice-Inspired Nails
We can practically smell the pumpkin pie already with these gold-accented burnt orange nails.
Boo-tastic Bats
Go all in for All Hallow's Eve with these charming bat nails that can be feigned with easy nail stickers.
Pumpkin Vine Nails
We haven't seen a cuter display of pumpkins since the hayride, and you can keep these on you at all times for extra cheer.
Vampy Polka Dots
For a minimalist take on Halloween nails, these polka dots give a touch of spooky and are easy to do yourself at home. (Tip: Purchase a very small-tipped paintbrush to use with your nail polish color of choice.)
Devilish Flames
Side with the bad guy this Halloween season with these bright red nails with fiery accents.
Halloween Cheetah Nails
Matte polish is the trick to mastering these moody cheetah nails that don't require a different nail color underneath. Base coat only!
Slime Green Tips
French manicure, but make it fit for Halloween. Pick a neon slime green to keep things fun and bright.
Pumpkin Patch Nails
Bring the patch to you with this gaggle of nail gourds that have us in the mood for a carving party.
Spidery Negative Space
Leaving your nails bare makes black Halloween designs really pop. Cobwebs, slime, and bats are all on the menu.
Blood Red Half Moons
Pick the vampiest color at the salon and ask for gold half moons that fit snugly around your cuticle. Presto—a subtle Halloween mani.
Spook-tacular Halloween Characters
For the most Halloween-crazed out there, adorn all the fingers with a cheery Halloween scene.
Pumpkin Nail Accent
Pick one nail to hold all the Halloween spirit with a pretty little pumpkin, with all the others shining in warm pumpkin spice orange.
Ghoulish French Tips
Don't choose between good and evil this Halloween—do both! These spooky French tips are split between white and black accents.
Haunted Galaxy Nails
Go on the intergalactic path with these metallic space-inspired nails that feel like a whole costume in themselves.
Sparkly Scare
Who says Halloween nails can't be sparkling and boo-tiful?
Frightful Full Moon
There's nothing spookier on Halloween night than seeing a full moon against a dark sky.
Cute Candy Corn
Get festive this Halloween season with a playful candy corn design on black nails.
Wicked Witch Cauldron
We're just witchful thinking of these wicked nails.
Festive Halloween Colors
Switch up your nails with different playful colors and Halloween designs for truly captivating nails.
Jack-O'-Lanterns
The many frightening faces we make on Halloween night depending on how much candy we've consumed.