20 Halloween Nail Art Designs To Get You in the Spooky Spirit

By Southern Living Editors
Updated September 29, 2020
@sammismanis

Break out the candy and get in the Halloween spirit—because it's officially spooky season. To get you feeling festive, we've pulled together some Halloween nail art designs from Instagram that are simply spook-tacular. A fresh manicure can complete any outfit, and Halloween is no exception. We've already designated The Best Autumn Nail Colors for October 2020, but these nail art ideas take it to a whole new level. 

From more minimal options like devilishly red nails to super festive ones adorned with cute ghosts and candy corn, these designs can create an eerie masterpiece entirely on your hands. As you reach into the candy bowl to grab your favorite chocolate treat, you're bound to rake in the compliments.

Whether you want a spooky set of bats or a pretty pumpkin patch, we’ve got you covered with these fun Halloween nail designs.

1 of 20

Pumpkin Spice-Inspired Nails

@amyle.nails

We can practically smell the pumpkin pie already with these gold-accented burnt orange nails. 

2 of 20

Boo-tastic Bats

@sammismanis

Go all in for All Hallow's Eve with these charming bat nails that can be feigned with easy nail stickers.

3 of 20

Pumpkin Vine Nails

@sammismanis

We haven't seen a cuter display of pumpkins since the hayride, and you can keep these on you at all times for extra cheer. 

4 of 20

Vampy Polka Dots

@laurenladnier

For a minimalist take on Halloween nails, these polka dots give a touch of spooky and are easy to do yourself at home. (Tip: Purchase a very small-tipped paintbrush to use with your nail polish color of choice.) 

5 of 20

Devilish Flames

@thehotblend

Side with the bad guy this Halloween season with these bright red nails with fiery accents. 

6 of 20

Halloween Cheetah Nails

@topknotnails

Matte polish is the trick to mastering these moody cheetah nails that don't require a different nail color underneath. Base coat only!

7 of 20

Slime Green Tips

@laurenladnier

French manicure, but make it fit for Halloween. Pick a neon slime green to keep things fun and bright. 

8 of 20

Pumpkin Patch Nails

@topknotnails

Bring the patch to you with this gaggle of nail gourds that have us in the mood for a carving party. 

9 of 20

Spidery Negative Space

@joymanicure

Leaving your nails bare makes black Halloween designs really pop. Cobwebs, slime, and bats are all on the menu. 

10 of 20

Blood Red Half Moons

@amyle.nails

Pick the vampiest color at the salon and ask for gold half moons that fit snugly around your cuticle. Presto—a subtle Halloween mani. 

11 of 20

Spook-tacular Halloween Characters

@topknotnails

For the most Halloween-crazed out there, adorn all the fingers with a cheery Halloween scene.

12 of 20

Pumpkin Nail Accent

@joymanicure

Pick one nail to hold all the Halloween spirit with a pretty little pumpkin, with all the others shining in warm pumpkin spice orange. 

13 of 20

Ghoulish French Tips

@thehotblend

Don't choose between good and evil this Halloween—do both! These spooky French tips are split between white and black accents. 

14 of 20

Haunted Galaxy Nails

@topknotnails

Go on the intergalactic path with these metallic space-inspired nails that feel like a whole costume in themselves. 

15 of 20

Sparkly Scare

@hammerandnails_

Who says Halloween nails can't be sparkling and boo-tiful? 

16 of 20

Frightful Full Moon

@nailart_bygracie

There's nothing spookier on Halloween night than seeing a full moon against a dark sky. 

17 of 20

Cute Candy Corn

@hammerandnails_

Get festive this Halloween season with a playful candy corn design on black nails. 

18 of 20

Wicked Witch Cauldron

@nailart_bygracie

We're just witchful thinking of these wicked nails. 

19 of 20

Festive Halloween Colors

@hammerandnails_

Switch up your nails with different playful colors and Halloween designs for truly captivating nails. 

20 of 20

Jack-O'-Lanterns

@nailart_bygracie

The many frightening faces we make on Halloween night depending on how much candy we've consumed.

