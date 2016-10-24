20 Last-Minute Decorations That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

By Anna Aguillard
October 24, 2016
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
You’ve made sure the pumpkins are carved, the costumes are made, and the candy is stocked (well, who knows if that will actually last until October 31st). Now all you need to make your Halloween spectacular are a few last-minute decorative touches. We searched and scoured the Internet for our favorite Halloween decor from some popular go-to online shopping sites. Just because you haven't been planning the party for weeks doesn't mean your home can't be as spooky as the rest. Prepare for the creepy-crawlies, haunted spirits, and trick-or-treaters to stop by your house. You don't want to disappoint when it comes to a good scare or something frightfully fun. From scary Halloween items to cute fall decorations that’ll last all season, we love decorating for this fun and festive holiday. Order soon, and they’ll arrive just in time for Halloween to make sure your home will be the best trick-or-treating stop on the block.
Start Slideshow

1 of 20

Friendly Halloween Yard Stake Signs

amazon.com

Buy It: $24; amazon.com

Get the whole ghoulish crew together with these fun Halloween yard stakes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Halloween Paper Lanterns

amazon.com

Buy It: $18; amazon.com

This twelve-pack of festive lanterns features various orange-and-black prints and patterns.

3 of 20

Ceramic Halloween Tree

amazon.com

Buy It: $40; amazon.com

Meet the Halloween version of our favorite heirloom ceramic tree.

Advertisement

4 of 20

Glowing Pumpkin Centerpiece

Courtesy of Amazon

Buy It: $61; amazon.com 

Set a festive Halloween table with a trio of glowy mercury glass pumpkins. These classic pieces could stay out through your Thanksgiving celebrations.

5 of 20

Light-Up Doormat

Buy It: $39; potterybarn.com 

Greet guests with grinning ghosts that light up when stood on.

6 of 20

Pumpkin Trio

Courtesy of Target

Buy It: $20; target.com 

Here's a stack of pumpkins that won't rot after a few weeks. Bonus: They're battery operated, so you won't have to worry about finding an outlet outside.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 20

Pumpkin String Lights

Buy It: $12; amazon.com

These cheery lights are perfect if you don't feel like making a mess with caring a jack-o-lantern.

8 of 20

Cobweb Fireplace Scarf

Buy It: $23; amazon.com

Give your mantel and extra touch of Halloween with cobwebs.

9 of 20

Bat Wall Decals

amazon.com

Buy It: $12; amazon.com

These stick-on 3D bats are easy to apply and will add some spook to your Halloween soiree.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 20

Halloween Drink Labels

Buy It: $11; amazon.com

Make your sips spooky this Halloween with these labels. You can also purchase ones for beer and wine.

11 of 20

Inflatable Cauldron Cooler

Buy It: from $20; amazon.com

This inflatable cooler can store all your potions...or drinks.

12 of 20

Giant Spider Web and Spiders

amazon.com

Buy It: $17; amazon.com

The kids will get a kick out of this supersized spider web.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 20

Halloween Picks

Buy It: $7; amazon.com

These plastic picks will bring fun to your finger foods.

14 of 20

Light-Up Foam Jack-o’-Lanterns, Set of 3

amazon.com

Buy It: $40; amazon.com

Don’t have time to carve your own pumpkin? These spirited faux pumpkins will do the trick.

15 of 20

Skull Ice Mold

Williams-Sonoma

Buy It: $20; williams-sonoma.com

Keep your drink cool this Halloween with these skeletal molds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 20

Halloween Wreath

Buy It: $25; target.com 

This spooky, shatterproof holiday wreath is the right way to celebrate the season.

17 of 20

Halloween Décor Mummy

BelkaUA

Buy It: $26; etsy.com

This adorable felt mummy will sit perfectly on your mantel.

18 of 20

Lacy Pumpkin Tablecloth

amazon.com

Buy It: $11; amazon.com

Hosting an elegant evening Halloween party? This cute decorative tablecloth will be the star of the show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 20

Light-Up Mist Machine

amazon.com

Buy It: $14; amazon.com

Drape the floors in a blanket of spooky fog or create a bubbling witch’s cauldron with this fun mist machine.

20 of 20

Porch Skeleton

Buy It: $35; target.com

This spooky skeleton will look oh-so-cute on your porch swing.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Anna Aguillard