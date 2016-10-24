20 Last-Minute Decorations That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween By Anna Aguillard Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Skip gallery slides Save ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next You’ve made sure the pumpkins are carved , the costumes are made , and the candy is stocked (well, who knows if that will actually last until October 31st). Now all you need to make your Halloween spectacular are a few last-minute decorative touches. We searched and scoured the Internet for our favorite Halloween decor from some popular go-to online shopping sites. Just because you haven't been planning the party for weeks doesn't mean your home can't be as spooky as the rest. Prepare for the creepy-crawlies, haunted spirits, and trick-or-treaters to stop by your house. You don't want to disappoint when it comes to a good scare or something frightfully fun. From scary Halloween items to cute fall decorations that'll last all season, we love decorating for this fun and festive holiday. Order soon, and they'll arrive just in time for Halloween to make sure your home will be the best trick-or-treating stop on the block. Friendly Halloween Yard Stake Signs Buy It: $24; amazon.com Get the whole ghoulish crew together with these fun Halloween yard stakes. Halloween Paper Lanterns Buy It: $18; amazon.com This twelve-pack of festive lanterns features various orange-and-black prints and patterns. Ceramic Halloween Tree Buy It: $40; amazon.com Meet the Halloween version of our favorite heirloom ceramic tree. Glowing Pumpkin Centerpiece Buy It: $61; amazon.com Set a festive Halloween table with a trio of glowy mercury glass pumpkins. These classic pieces could stay out through your Thanksgiving celebrations. Light-Up Doormat Buy It: $39; potterybarn.com Greet guests with grinning ghosts that light up when stood on. Pumpkin Trio Buy It: $20; target.com Here's a stack of pumpkins that won't rot after a few weeks. Bonus: They're battery operated, so you won't have to worry about finding an outlet outside. Pumpkin String Lights Buy It: $12; amazon.com These cheery lights are perfect if you don't feel like making a mess with caring a jack-o-lantern. Cobweb Fireplace Scarf Buy It: $23; amazon.com Give your mantel and extra touch of Halloween with cobwebs. Bat Wall Decals Buy It: $12; amazon.com These stick-on 3D bats are easy to apply and will add some spook to your Halloween soiree. Halloween Drink Labels Buy It: $11; amazon.com Make your sips spooky this Halloween with these labels. You can also purchase ones for beer and wine. Inflatable Cauldron Cooler Buy It: from $20; amazon.com This inflatable cooler can store all your potions...or drinks. Giant Spider Web and Spiders Buy It: $17; amazon.com The kids will get a kick out of this supersized spider web. Halloween Picks Buy It: $7; amazon.com These plastic picks will bring fun to your finger foods. Light-Up Foam Jack-o'-Lanterns, Set of 3 Buy It: $40; amazon.com Don't have time to carve your own pumpkin? These spirited faux pumpkins will do the trick. Skull Ice Mold Buy It: $20; williams-sonoma.com Keep your drink cool this Halloween with these skeletal molds. Halloween Wreath Buy It: $25; target.com This spooky, shatterproof holiday wreath is the right way to celebrate the season. Halloween Décor Mummy Buy It: $26; etsy.com This adorable felt mummy will sit perfectly on your mantel. Lacy Pumpkin Tablecloth Buy It: $11; amazon.com Hosting an elegant evening Halloween party? This cute decorative tablecloth will be the star of the show. Light-Up Mist Machine Buy It: $14; amazon.com Drape the floors in a blanket of spooky fog or create a bubbling witch's cauldron with this fun mist machine. Porch Skeleton Buy It: $35; target.com This spooky skeleton will look oh-so-cute on your porch swing.

