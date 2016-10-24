20 Last-Minute Decorations That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween
Friendly Halloween Yard Stake Signs
Buy It: $24; amazon.com
Get the whole ghoulish crew together with these fun Halloween yard stakes.
Halloween Paper Lanterns
Buy It: $18; amazon.com
This twelve-pack of festive lanterns features various orange-and-black prints and patterns.
Ceramic Halloween Tree
Buy It: $40; amazon.com
Meet the Halloween version of our favorite heirloom ceramic tree.
Glowing Pumpkin Centerpiece
Light-Up Doormat
Buy It: $39; potterybarn.com
Greet guests with grinning ghosts that light up when stood on.
Pumpkin Trio
Buy It: $20; target.com
Here's a stack of pumpkins that won't rot after a few weeks. Bonus: They're battery operated, so you won't have to worry about finding an outlet outside.
Pumpkin String Lights
Buy It: $12; amazon.com
These cheery lights are perfect if you don't feel like making a mess with caring a jack-o-lantern.
Cobweb Fireplace Scarf
Buy It: $23; amazon.com
Give your mantel and extra touch of Halloween with cobwebs.
Bat Wall Decals
Buy It: $12; amazon.com
These stick-on 3D bats are easy to apply and will add some spook to your Halloween soiree.
Halloween Drink Labels
Buy It: $11; amazon.com
Make your sips spooky this Halloween with these labels. You can also purchase ones for beer and wine.
Inflatable Cauldron Cooler
Buy It: from $20; amazon.com
This inflatable cooler can store all your potions...or drinks.
Giant Spider Web and Spiders
Buy It: $17; amazon.com
The kids will get a kick out of this supersized spider web.
Halloween Picks
Buy It: $7; amazon.com
These plastic picks will bring fun to your finger foods.
Light-Up Foam Jack-o’-Lanterns, Set of 3
Buy It: $40; amazon.com
Don’t have time to carve your own pumpkin? These spirited faux pumpkins will do the trick.
Skull Ice Mold
Buy It: $20; williams-sonoma.com
Keep your drink cool this Halloween with these skeletal molds.
Halloween Wreath
Buy It: $25; target.com
This spooky, shatterproof holiday wreath is the right way to celebrate the season.
Halloween Décor Mummy
Buy It: $26; etsy.com
This adorable felt mummy will sit perfectly on your mantel.
Lacy Pumpkin Tablecloth
Buy It: $11; amazon.com
Hosting an elegant evening Halloween party? This cute decorative tablecloth will be the star of the show.
Light-Up Mist Machine
Buy It: $14; amazon.com
Drape the floors in a blanket of spooky fog or create a bubbling witch’s cauldron with this fun mist machine.
Porch Skeleton
Buy It: $35; target.com
This spooky skeleton will look oh-so-cute on your porch swing.