Spooky Halloween Wreaths for Your Front Door

If you’re wondering why Southerners get so amped for Halloween, it might not have so much to do with the costumes, chili recipes, and buckets of candy (though, what’s not to love there?) but more due to the fact that it’s an unofficial signal that the holidays have finally arrived. Halloween is Holiday Eve as far as we’re concerned. As we watch the little ghosts, goblins, and princesses prance around the neighborhood, we sip our cider and count down the hours until midnight when the calendar flips to November and we can finally bust out all the holiday décor, vintage ceramic Christmas trees included. But before it’s time for the red, green, and tinsel, we’ll wet our whistle with a little spooky, hocus pocus. Grab the pumpkins, faux spider webs, Mod Podge ghosts, and one of these spooky Halloween wreaths because it’s time to set the scene with the cutest (and creepiest) Halloween wreath ideas the neighborhood has ever seen. Of course, you can make a DIY Halloween wreath, but if learning how to make a Halloween wreath isn’t for you, your favorite local craft stores, Amazon, and Pottery Barn have you covered with wreaths that will get you in the spooky spirit until it’s time to bust out the evergreens and twinkle lights.