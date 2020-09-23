Spooky Halloween Wreaths for Your Front Door
If you’re wondering why Southerners get so amped for Halloween, it might not have so much to do with the costumes, chili recipes, and buckets of candy (though, what’s not to love there?) but more due to the fact that it’s an unofficial signal that the holidays have finally arrived. Halloween is Holiday Eve as far as we’re concerned. As we watch the little ghosts, goblins, and princesses prance around the neighborhood, we sip our cider and count down the hours until midnight when the calendar flips to November and we can finally bust out all the holiday décor, vintage ceramic Christmas trees included. But before it’s time for the red, green, and tinsel, we’ll wet our whistle with a little spooky, hocus pocus. Grab the pumpkins, faux spider webs, Mod Podge ghosts, and one of these spooky Halloween wreaths because it’s time to set the scene with the cutest (and creepiest) Halloween wreath ideas the neighborhood has ever seen. Of course, you can make a DIY Halloween wreath, but if learning how to make a Halloween wreath isn’t for you, your favorite local craft stores, Amazon, and Pottery Barn have you covered with wreaths that will get you in the spooky spirit until it’s time to bust out the evergreens and twinkle lights.
Witch Wreath
BUY IT: $45.99; amazon.com
If your taste skews a little more cute that creepy, this is the one for you. Sparkly trimmings, festive pumpkins, and a cute little witch’s hat to top it all off are bound to bring your Halloween front door game to new heights.
Spider Web Halloween Wreath
BUY IT: $37.99; walmart.com
A little bit of glitter, a few creepy crawlies, and a whole lot of festive. Grab this 18-inch vine-covered wreath with foliage and a menacing spider front and center for guaranteed shrieks.
Eyeball Halloween Wreath
BUY IT: $25; target.com
Black, gold, purple, orange, and eyeballs! This festive 17-inch wreath is ready to party on your front door. Just warn the neighbors that someone is watching.
Pumpkin Halloween Wreath
BUY IT: $20; target.com
Not-too-spooky jack-o'-lanterns mixed in with other shatterproof ornaments for an attention-seeking welcome, proving we’re never ones to shy away from the spotlight.
Sparkly Spider Wreath
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Curly cues, sparkly foliage, and glitter spiders make a wreath that takes a less-is-more approach but still manages to capture the best of the spooky season.
Black and Orange Halloween Wreath
BUY IT: $41.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Here’s another option for those who prefer harvest themes but can’t quite pass up the opportunity for a little subtle spook. The 20-inch wreath features glittered orange and black pumpkins, spider ribbon, vines, gourds, and ornaments.
Lit Spooky Halloween Wreath
BUY IT: $59; potterybarn.com
This lit rattan wreath needs to be sheltered from the elements, so it’s best to make its home on a covered porch or indoors.
Skull & Venus Flytrap Wreath
BUY IT: $49.99; michaels.com
A feather and skull bedecked wreath isn’t for the faint of heart. With 24-inches of spook-tacular style, no one will miss this Halloween wreath.