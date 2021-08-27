Tricks and Treats to Inspire Your Halloween Tree Decorations This Season

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Who said you’re only supposed to decorate a tree for Christmas?

If you are the kind of holiday hostess that pulls out her Halloween decorations before the first leaf hits the ground, you're probably well aware of the tree trend for October 31. If this new to you, don't worry. We went to Instagram and found all the inspiration you'll need to create your own Halloween Christmas trees. Don't just decorate for the trick-or-treaters this year. Fill your home with the accents of the season in every corner and let your little ones take part by decorating the family's new Halloween tree.

Take a look at a few of our favorite spooky designs:

The pop of pink on this tree is fun and fits well into the room's original aesthetic. The additional pumpkins around the space also help to tie in the Halloween theme.

Disney lovers, pay attention! This Mickey Mouse-themed Halloween tree is too cute. The orange pumpkins and pom-poms mixed with ghosts keep the tree light-hearted and still festive for the season.

This set of trees is so aesthetically pleasing that you almost forget they're Halloween trees. The trick-or-treat banner plus the jack-o-lantern buckets hanging in the trees make a cheeky display while staying classic.

From multi-colored and bright to Disney-themed, and fantastically autumnal, there are so many ways to decorate a Halloween tree.

You can use faux pumpkins, candy corn garlands, spooky witch hats, or even Mickey Mouse decorations to decorate your Halloween tree. We've included some possible Halloween tree decorations below so you can plan your festive display. When you've gathered all your supplies, start with the lights, and then arrange your heavier ornaments first before filling in the gaps with smaller ones. Lastly, add on your garland or ribbon, and be ready to impress your guests this fall. There are decorations for every budget and taste, and you'll even find some additional ideas to display around the house, so that your whole home is a spooktacular affair.