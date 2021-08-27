Tricks and Treats to Inspire Your Halloween Tree Decorations This Season
Who said you’re only supposed to decorate a tree for Christmas?
If you are the kind of holiday hostess that pulls out her Halloween decorations before the first leaf hits the ground, you're probably well aware of the tree trend for October 31. If this new to you, don't worry. We went to Instagram and found all the inspiration you'll need to create your own Halloween Christmas trees. Don't just decorate for the trick-or-treaters this year. Fill your home with the accents of the season in every corner and let your little ones take part by decorating the family's new Halloween tree.
Take a look at a few of our favorite spooky designs:
The pop of pink on this tree is fun and fits well into the room's original aesthetic. The additional pumpkins around the space also help to tie in the Halloween theme.
Disney lovers, pay attention! This Mickey Mouse-themed Halloween tree is too cute. The orange pumpkins and pom-poms mixed with ghosts keep the tree light-hearted and still festive for the season.
This set of trees is so aesthetically pleasing that you almost forget they're Halloween trees. The trick-or-treat banner plus the jack-o-lantern buckets hanging in the trees make a cheeky display while staying classic.
From multi-colored and bright to Disney-themed, and fantastically autumnal, there are so many ways to decorate a Halloween tree.
You can use faux pumpkins, candy corn garlands, spooky witch hats, or even Mickey Mouse decorations to decorate your Halloween tree. We've included some possible Halloween tree decorations below so you can plan your festive display. When you've gathered all your supplies, start with the lights, and then arrange your heavier ornaments first before filling in the gaps with smaller ones. Lastly, add on your garland or ribbon, and be ready to impress your guests this fall. There are decorations for every budget and taste, and you'll even find some additional ideas to display around the house, so that your whole home is a spooktacular affair.
Related Items
Ghosts, Pumpkins, and Bats Halloween Light String Set
BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com
Alternate these cute and festive lights around your Halloween tree for an extra twinkle of the holiday's star characters. The light strings even have eight different settings so your tree will sparkle and be the coolest Halloween light show on your block.
Eyeball Multicolored Lights
BUY IT: $10.99; amazon.com
Watch your tree come to life and observe everything this season with this string of multicolored eyeball-shaped lights.
Glass Candy Corn Ornaments
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
It wouldn't be a Halloween tree if it didn't have some candy on it. These sparkly candy corn ornaments are just too cute.
Assorted 12-Piece Ornament Pack
BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com
Feature all the colors of the holiday with these spooky black cat, jack-o-lantern, and ghost ornaments. They're shatterproof, so even the little ones can help decorate.
Hallmark Keepsake Pumpkin King Tree Topper
BUY IT: $11.99; amazon.com
Channel the king of spooky himself, Tim Burton, with this Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired miniature Pumpkin King tree topper.
Felt Ghost Garland
BUY IT: $19.73; amazon.com
This sweet and spooky ghost garland would look great nestled among your Halloween tree's festive ornaments.
Halloween Gnome Ornaments
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
With so many little ones walking around in costumes, it only feels appropriate that your Halloween tree also has a cast of tiny characters.
Fake Spider Web
BUY IT: $6.99; amazon.com
Stretch this fake cobweb with plastic spiders across your Halloween tree for a haunting effect. It comes in a pack of two, so you could continue the decor throughout your house.
Artificial Black Christmas Tree
BUY IT: $74.99; amazon.com
If you want to go all out, you can buy this black Christmas tree to match the spooky vibes of Halloween.
Orange Sequin Tree Skirt
BUY IT: $14.97; amazon.com
Sparkly and festive, this tree skirt is just the finishing touch your Halloween tree will need.
Assorted Set of Artificial Autumn Décor
BUY IT: $7.99; amazon.com
Display these faux pinecones, gourds, pumpkins, leaves, and acorns throughout your Halloween tree to make your home feel like you're out trick-or-treating in the chilly autumn air.
5-Pack of Plastic Skeletons
BUY IT: $17.99; amazon.com
You could hang these skeletons on your tree or throughout your house as a trail leading to the big display. Their joints are flexible so you could even arrange them sitting on your mantle.