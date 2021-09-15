You Need to Get Your Hands on One of These Amazon Halloween Christmas Tree Night Lights Before They Sell Out
Halloween has always been a point of fascination, curiosity, and sheer terror for me. Have you ever walked through a Spirit Halloween store as a kid? The façade alone is terrifying and nightmare-inducing. Just a peep through the front doors (my mother never brought us inside) showcased clusters of unfriendly skeletons and every type of murder weapon you could possibly dream up.
Of course, Halloween isn't just about the spooks. The harvest and playful side of the season's decor can be downright adorable and, dare I say, friendly looking. A creepy spider that looks like it'll eat my brains? No thank you. Happy pumpkins inviting me to the harvest party? You bet. That's why you (and I) need this Halloween Christmas tree night light.
BUY IT: $18.98; amazon.com
I'm fairly confident that if Jack Skellington had taken a page from this Halloween tree night light, his Christmas takeover may have gone over a whole lot better. Alas, he did not, and thus it is up to us to find a little holiday cheer during the spookiest time of the year.
At first glance, this Halloween night light plug-in seems sinister. After all, where else might you find a light-sucking black tree? Take a closer look, however, and you'll see a smiling (almost kindly) jack-o'-lantern tree topper presiding over a cheerful gaggle of fellow pumpkins and purple lights. A handy switch lets you turn it on or off so you can choose when it casts its spell. If all Halloween decorations were so chipper and jolly, I would have more happily hopped on the Halloween bandwagon a long time ago.