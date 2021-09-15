At first glance, this Halloween night light plug-in seems sinister. After all, where else might you find a light-sucking black tree? Take a closer look, however, and you'll see a smiling (almost kindly) jack-o'-lantern tree topper presiding over a cheerful gaggle of fellow pumpkins and purple lights. A handy switch lets you turn it on or off so you can choose when it casts its spell. If all Halloween decorations were so chipper and jolly, I would have more happily hopped on the Halloween bandwagon a long time ago.