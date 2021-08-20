This Talking Pumpkin from Amazon Sold Out in Two Weeks Last Year, But You Can Still Snag One

I don't know if it's too soon for you to hear this, but Halloween is coming. I've learned a thing or two about prep for this particular holiday over the past few years and, let me tell you, the treats aren't the only things that can get a little tricky. Buying costumes in August might sound a bit over eager, but make the mistake of waiting too long just once and you won't think twice about adding all the Halloween things to your cart two months ahead next year. Being forced to buy an $89 owl costume for a toddler because Target was sold out of just about everything but adult-sized Power Rangers? No, thanks. While I should be focusing on the essentials (i.e. scouring Target's online offerings for a 2T Elsa costume and the *good* candy), I'll admit, I'm distracted by all the ghoulish yard stakes, spooky witch wreaths, and—most importantly—the animated talking pumpkin named Jabberin' Jack that apparently sold out in record time last year.