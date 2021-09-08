This 1970s-Inspired Ceramic Halloween Tree Is Nostalgic, Spooky, and Selling Out Quick
No matter how old you get, there are certain things that will always bring back memories from favorite childhood holidays past. These nostalgic keepsakes can be a classic family recipe or just something your grandmother always pulled out of the attic to decorate with come Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and even Halloween. That's why we can't resist buying back into these retro holiday trends whenever they come back around, if only for sentiment's sake.
Those who remember the charmingly retro ceramic trees made popular in the 1970s have lucked out, because the ceramic tree trend has come back in full swing and is gracing countertops and mantles everywhere. This vintage holiday item isn't ready to collect dust in the attic just yet. And this time, not just at Christmas.
We're stepping even farther down nostalgia road beyond the classic, colorful ceramic Christmas trees with everything from Valentine's Day-inspired pink ceramic trees to the spookiest addition: Halloween-themed ceramic trees. In fact, Amazon's top-selling ceramic Halloween tree is so popular that it keeps selling out...again and again. Right now, fate seems to be in favor, because all styles of the tree are in stock and ready to grace your countertop with ghoulish fun.
The 9-inch and 15-inch ceramic Halloween trees are topped with illuminated jack-o-lanterns and dotted with orange and purple bulbs to light up the room with a subtle Halloween glow. It rounds out any Halloween décor — like hand-carved pumpkins, a spooky front door wreath, and your favorite "Boo!" sign from HomeGoods — with a touch of vintage holiday charm, especially to small spaces, kitchen counters (Mama can't give up too much cooking space!), and the mantle. Plus, it's battery-operated and can be set to a timer of 6 or 8 hours to ensure you can turn it on and forget about it.
Reviewers rave about how it brings back happy memories from their mother's or grandmother's house and captures the vintage Halloween of their childhood. So, if you're looking to liven up your home décor come Halloween, this has all the spook, gloom, and nostalgia you're looking for. Stock up now — before it sells out again.
Shop the ceramic Halloween tree trend below. Happy early Halloween, y'all!
Related Items
RJ Legend Ceramic Halloween Tree
Choose from two different heights to spruce up any space ahead of Halloween.
BUY IT: $39.99 and up; amazon.com
The Lakeside Collection Ceramic Tabletop Halloween Tree
More into candy corn? This themed tree will look great next to your kitchen candy bowl.
BUY IT: $24.98; amazon.com