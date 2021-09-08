This 1970s-Inspired Ceramic Halloween Tree Is Nostalgic, Spooky, and Selling Out Quick

The 9-inch and 15-inch ceramic Halloween trees are topped with illuminated jack-o-lanterns and dotted with orange and purple bulbs to light up the room with a subtle Halloween glow. It rounds out any Halloween décor — like hand-carved pumpkins, a spooky front door wreath, and your favorite "Boo!" sign from HomeGoods — with a touch of vintage holiday charm, especially to small spaces, kitchen counters (Mama can't give up too much cooking space!), and the mantle. Plus, it's battery-operated and can be set to a timer of 6 or 8 hours to ensure you can turn it on and forget about it.