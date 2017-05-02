Classic Halloween Movies For Southerners Who Don't Do Chainsaw Massacres

By Valerie Fraser Luesse
Updated September 29, 2021
Credit: Universal Studios/Handout/Getty Images

Some Southerners can sleep like a baby after watching Leatherface, the psycho Texan, do his worst. Others haven't closed their eyes without a nightlight since Janet Leigh took that shower in Psycho. If you prefer suspense, spoofs, and campy 50s sci-fi to slasher movies, you're in luck. In our opinion, the best Halloween movies don't involve bloody killing sprees. Instead, we're popping the popcorn and turning on classics that the whole family will love. Have young kids? It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown never fails to disappoint with wholesome harvest fun. And, it's not really Halloween if one of Tim Burton's creations isn't on the list—might we suggest The Nightmare Before Christmas? Then there are the true oldies, with the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Grace Kelly on our silver screens. So what are you waiting for? Discover some of our favorite classic Halloween films and sleep peacefully afterwards. A win-win.

Casper

Credit: Getty Images

1995

The friendly ghost is on a quest to make a friend (or two). Will he succeed?

The Addams Family

Credit: Getty Images

1991

When Gomez's long-lost brother appears, the Addams family gets tangled in a web of deceit, machinations, and truths.

Ghostbusters

Credit: Getty Images

1984

The ghost-busting team must work to save New York City from an evil demigod intent on opening the gate between dimensions and bringing about the apocalypse.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Credit: Getty Images

1993

What's this? What's this? Only one of the best Halloween movies of all time made by the master of gothic horror, Tim Burton.  

Young Frankenstein

Credit: Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Contributor/Getty Images

1974

It's pronounced "FRAHNK-in-steen"! Did you know that Frank Barone, the insufferable dad from Everybody Loves Raymond, and the monster were both brilliantly played by the late Peter Boyle?

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Credit: Getty Images

1966

Leave it to Charlie Brown to be there for our favorite times of the year. Join the Peanuts gang to see if the great pumpkin will make its appearance.

Beetlejuice

Credit: Getty Images

1988

What happens when a recently deceased couple shares a space with an exile from the Afterlife? Many things, actually.

Hocus Pocus

Credit: Getty Images

1993

Three resurrected witch sisters wreak havoc on Salem, Massachusetts. Can a band of kids (and a black cat) stop them?

Dial "M" for Murder

Credit: John Kobal Foundation/Contributor/Getty Images

1954

Why was everybody out to get Grace Kelly in the fifties?

Coraline

Credit: Getty Images

2009

Escape through the living room door into the Other World, but beware. Not everything is as it seems.

The Birds

Credit: Universal Studios/Handout/Getty Images

1963

Okay, so there's a little gore with this one, but it's mild by today's standards. Did Tippi Hedren get some mileage out of that green suit or what?

Scooby-Doo the Movie

Credit: Getty Images

2002

Scooby-Doo, where are you? Time to solve the mystery of the haunted Spooky Island. Don't forget to bring your Scooby snacks.

Corpse Bride

Credit: Getty Images

2005

It's not really Halloween without a Tim Burton creation, is it? This one might have the young ones swearing off marriage well into the future…

Frankenweenie

Credit: Getty Images

2012

A kid scientist resurrects his beloved dog and soon learns that bringing the dead back to life is sure to spell trouble. 

Monster House

Credit: Getty Images

2006

D.J., Chowder, and Jenny uncover the mystery of a neighboring haunted house.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Credit: Getty Images

1975

Who knew a flat tire in the rain would lead to an otherworldly (macabre) adventure?

Hotel Transylvania

Credit: Getty Images

2012

A mortal discovers the monster world. Sure, it's a monster movie, but has a sweet message of acceptance, love, and friendship that kids and adults alike will enjoy.

The Haunted Mansion

Credit: Getty Images

2003

With Eddie Murphy in the mix, you know it won't be that scary.

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Credit: Archive Photos/Stringer/Getty Images

1954

See, there's this scaly thing deep in the Amazon, and it apparently likes brunettes . . .

Rear Window

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Contributor/Getty Images

1954

This movie's worth watching just to see Grace Kelly's wardrobe. As an added bonus, you get to sweat it out, hoping Jimmy Stewart won't have to helplessly watch Raymond Burr murder her through the window of the apartment across the street.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Credit: Movie Poster Image Art/Contributor/Getty Images

1956

A frantic Kevin McCarthy tries to warn everybody that the alien pod people are coming to take over their bodies.

The Blob

Credit: Archive Photos/Stringer/Getty Images

1958

Hey, what's Steve McQueen doing with Helen Crump? The blob in The Blob is yet another alien critter. It gets bigger every time it eats. And we're on the menu!!!! SCREAM!!!

North by Northwest

Credit: Silver Screen Collection/Contributor/Getty Images

1959

Another Hitchcock masterpiece, this film has Cary Grant running from an airplane in an open field and helping Eva Marie Saint escape the bad guys on Mount Rushmore.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Stringer/Getty Images

1966

Small-town newspaper typesetter Don Knotts gets a big break when his editor challenges him to spend the night in a haunted house and write a story about it.

High Anxiety

Credit: Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Contributor/Getty Images

1977

Mel Brooks, Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman, and Madeline Kahn spoof Hitchcock movies at the Psychoneurotic Institute for the Very, Very Nervous.

