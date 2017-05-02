Classic Halloween Movies For Southerners Who Don't Do Chainsaw Massacres

Some Southerners can sleep like a baby after watching Leatherface, the psycho Texan, do his worst. Others haven't closed their eyes without a nightlight since Janet Leigh took that shower in Psycho. If you prefer suspense, spoofs, and campy 50s sci-fi to slasher movies, you're in luck. In our opinion, the best Halloween movies don't involve bloody killing sprees. Instead, we're popping the popcorn and turning on classics that the whole family will love. Have young kids? It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown never fails to disappoint with wholesome harvest fun. And, it's not really Halloween if one of Tim Burton's creations isn't on the list—might we suggest The Nightmare Before Christmas? Then there are the true oldies, with the likes of Alfred Hitchcock and Grace Kelly on our silver screens. So what are you waiting for? Discover some of our favorite classic Halloween films and sleep peacefully afterwards. A win-win.