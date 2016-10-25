Face It: Babies Have Better Halloween Costumes Than You
Sure, they might be too young to trick-or-treat, eat candy, or understand what Halloween is all about, but at least babies get the best Halloween costumes. As these store-bought baby Halloween costumes show, anything looks ridiculously cute when it's tiny, from a ferocious monster to a cup of ramen noodles. Halloween is right around the corner, so if you're not making your own costume and are looking to buy an amazing baby or toddler Halloween costume, we rounded up 19 of the best ones. Some of these costumes, like a cute zaney zebra, are snuggly one-pieces that are perfect for bundling up the littlest newborns. Other costumes, like Baby Shark, work well for mobile toddlers who need durable costumes that can move with them. (A few of these costumes require an additional layer of clothing, like leggings, tights, or sweatpants, which you may already have on hand—be sure to check the descriptions before you buy.) Whatever Halloween costume you choose, your little one will be a hit of all the Halloween parties.
Baby Yoda
BUY IT: $29.99; etsy.com
Who could resist a plump, chubby Baby Yoda? The costume is complete with little slippers and gloves to get your tiny one in character. Try this, you must.
Madeline
BUY IT: From $20; etsy.com
All you need now is a house in Paris covered in vines. Oh—and maybe 11 little friends in two straight lines.
Zany Zebra
BUY IT: $28.99; target.com
Bright yellow accents make what would otherwise be an ordinary zebra just a little zany. And that's the fun of it.
Candy Corn
BUY IT: From $23; etsy.com
Nothing screams Halloween more than a bright orange candy corn. The set comes with a crocheted candy corn hat and burnt-orange swaddle. You can also opt for the hat only. Either way, it's going to be sweet!
Strawberry
BUY IT: From $70; etsy.com
Now you can reasonably say you want to eat them up!
Woodstock
BUY IT: $25.99; target.com
Snoopy's trusty, lilliputian sidekick will be a bright addition to the Halloween costume gaggle of monsters and sorcerers.
Avocuddle
BUY IT: From $18.74; amazon.com
What's better than an avocado? An avo-cuddle from your favorite squishy little human.
Bumble Bee
BUY IT: $44.97; target.com
Dressed as this critter, your little one is sure to fly around the party.
Monsters, Inc. Sulley
BUY IT: From $22.49; amazon.com
BOO! This Sulley costume will keep your baby warm and cozy, but also has handy inseam snaps for easy access and quick changes.
Puppy
BUY IT: $36.01; target.com
We promise this will be the most adorable dog you've ever seen. Cue the puppy dog eyes.
Baby Shark
BUY IT: From $33.64; amazon.com
Move over, Baby Shark. There's a new kid in town. Your toddler will love the Baby Shark sound chip imbedded in the fabric. Oh, and, there are costumes for Daddy and Mommy, too!
Cheeky Chipmunk
BUY IT: $27.65; target.com
Guaranteed to give Chip and Dale a run for their money, this costume features extra-fluffy cheeks and a stuffed toy acorn.
Harry Potter
BUY IT: From $16.19; amazon.com
Accio candy bar! With this costume, baby becomes Harry Potter or Hermione Granger. Any Gryffindor, really. Neville Longbottom, anyone?
T-Rex
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
100 percent not scary, and 100 percent adorable.
Pea in a Pod
BUY IT: $23.99; target.com
Baby will be warm and toasty in this bunting pea costume. Ideal for a chilly Halloween night.
Mini Martian
BUY IT: $44.99; target.com
Need a last-minute killer costume? This is the one. It'll save your life, and you'll be eternally grateful.
Hippopotamus
Buy It: $63; etsy.com
This cuddly handmade hippo vest comes in small sizes for toddlers. Pair with a gray shirt and pants for a complete costume.
Tootsie Roll
Buy It: $21.11; amazon.com
Everyone says your baby is the sweetest, so deck him or her out in this adorable one-piece Tootsie Roll costume.
Cup of Noodles
Buy It: $49; etsy.com
Your toddler will be the cutest little cup of noodles in this simple get-up complete with a handmade ramen hat.