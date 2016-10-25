Face It: Babies Have Better Halloween Costumes Than You

Sure, they might be too young to trick-or-treat, eat candy, or understand what Halloween is all about, but at least babies get the best Halloween costumes. As these store-bought baby Halloween costumes show, anything looks ridiculously cute when it's tiny, from a ferocious monster to a cup of ramen noodles. Halloween is right around the corner, so if you're not making your own costume and are looking to buy an amazing baby or toddler Halloween costume, we rounded up 19 of the best ones. Some of these costumes, like a cute zaney zebra, are snuggly one-pieces that are perfect for bundling up the littlest newborns. Other costumes, like Baby Shark, work well for mobile toddlers who need durable costumes that can move with them. (A few of these costumes require an additional layer of clothing, like leggings, tights, or sweatpants, which you may already have on hand—be sure to check the descriptions before you buy.) Whatever Halloween costume you choose, your little one will be a hit of all the Halloween parties.