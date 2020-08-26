Bath & Body Works Debuts Festive Fall Collection with Candles, Hand Soap, Hand Sanitizer, and More

Just because Halloween will look different this year, doesn't mean we can't go all-out with getting in the spirit for the fall holiday.

And right about now, we're most definitely ready to get that spooky autumnal energy rolling ASAP. That's why we were thrilled to see from our friends over at lifestyle site SimpleMost that Bath & Body Works has already unveiled its Halloween collection.

The collection will be available for a limited time in store and online, per a company press release, and it includes 30+ Halloween exclusive items including candles, fragrance mist, body lotion, hand soap, hand sanitizer, and more. The Halloween line will also include "spook-tacular décor,"—we're totally stealing that expression—such as candle holders and toppers and the company's Wallflowers fragrance plugs.

Personally, we're loving the candles (single-wick retail for $14.50; three-wick for $24.50) for a bit of festive ambiance. (The Midnight Boo Citrus three-wick candle definitely has our name written all over it.) Particularly coveted during the coronavirus pandemic, Bath & Body Works' gentle-foaming hand soaps (available in scents like Purrfect Pumpkin, Candy Corn Treats, Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin, Apple Hibiscus, Vampire Blood; $7.50 each) and the hand sanitizers ($1.95) are definitely going to be selections we stock in our homes this season.

Ready to decorate? Shop for your favorite Bath & Body Works' Halloween finds here.

Left: Bath and Body Works Center: Bath and Body Works Right: Bath and Body Works

Share with us: Is August too early to start decorating your home with Halloween-inspired pieces? Considering we've been baking up Christmas cookies by the dozens all summer long, we think not.