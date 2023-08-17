Exclusive: Watch A Sneak Peek Of Hallmark’s ‘The More Love Grows’

In her latest flick for Hallmark, Tennessee native Rachel Boston stars opposite Warren Christie, as well as a few adorable four-legged co-stars, in The More Love Grows. Boston has stepped into the shoes of Helen, a mother who has just moved her daughter Aly (played by Roan Curtis of Firefly Lane) into her college dorm when her husband of twenty years throws her an earth-shattering curveball. Paul, played by Patrick Gilmore, tells Helen that he wants to separate.

Helen is struggling with her new identity as a single woman when a stray dog shows up at her door. She reluctantly takes him in and calls him Elmer because “because he sticks to her like glue,” as stated in a press release. While Elmer helps to fill her empty home, he also leads Helen to handsome veterinarian Ben. Check out an exclusive clip below:



Ben helps walk Helen through becoming a first time pet parent and she begins to step out of her comfort zone and into a world of new possibilities.

This is not the first time Boston has played the role of a woman facing a second chance at love and happiness. Southern Living spoke to Boston back in 2022 ahead of the premiere of Dating the Delanys about this new phase in her career and the new roles that come with age and experience. “It’s possible to find love in every chapter of life. I think that’s something that I just love that Hallmark is exploring more." She continued, "I’m just very excited to be a part of family programming right now too because having started working for Hallmark years and years ago and then now this transition. Now we’re the parents. It’s a fun journey."

Be sure to tune in when The More Love Grows premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Friday, August 18.