Hallmark Announces Premiere Date For New Series, “Ride”

Are you ready for a rodeo-themed family drama?

By
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer

Rebecca Angel Baer is the Senior Digital Editor, with a strong focus on News. So, if Southerners are talking about it, Rebecca is covering it. Rebecca has been with Southern Living since 2017 and enjoys the wide range of topics from shining a light on local heroes to providing ways to help our neighbors after disasters like tornadoes and hurricanes strike the South.

Updated on February 7, 2023
Cast of Hallmark's Ride
Photo:

Hallmark Media

The folks at Hallmark have been busy and we’re talking about more than just Christmas movies. And they did give us 40 of those last year. But this year they have upped the ante and are producing some stellar series that have us tuning in each week. We absolutely loving The Way Home, aren’t you? 

Back in June we reported that another series that particularly piqued our interest was coming soon, and now we have a premiere date. Ride, the network’s new rodeo-themed family drama will premiere on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. EST. The new show described as a “multigenerational family ensemble,” will star Nancy Travis(Last Man Standing, The Kominsky Method), Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale, Nurses), Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble, Hidden Gems), Sara Garcia (The Flash, Reign), Jake Foy (Designated Survivor, A Little Daytime Drama) and Tyler Jacob Moore (Barry, Shameless). Along with the premiere date, we've gotten our hands on some first look photos as well.

Nancy Travis in Ride

Hallmark Media

Ride will follow the lives of the McMurray family, “part of a rodeo dynasty going back a generation, as they struggle to keep their beloved ranch afloat.  After a tragic loss, each character embarks on an empowering journey of transformation and self-discovery while also uncovering a twisted web of secrets, threatening to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams.” as Hallmark described in a statement. 

Hallmark's Ride

Hallmark Media


If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, this may just be the new show for you. We certainly can’t wait. The premiere will air right after the season finale of the network’s latest smash hit, The Way Home on Sunday, March 26. The double-feature night begins at 8 p.m. EST. 

