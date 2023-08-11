Exclusive: Watch A Preview Of Hallmark’s "A Safari Romance"

In Hallmark’s latest offering from their Summer Nights line up, Andrew Walker and Brittany Bristow will whisk us all off our couches and transport us on an exciting adventure in South Africa. A Safari Romance tells the story of Megan, (Bristow) a research scientist pursuing a Ph.D. in Ethology, while working as a ranger on a nature reserve and Tim (Walker), an American theme park designer who has traveled to South Africa to collect footage for an immersive, safari-themed attraction back in the States. Meghan serves as Tim’s guide to the reserve and she teaches him all about the animals who call the savanna home. Check out an exclusive clip below:

Filmed entirely on location in South Africa, this flick is full of beautiful imagery of giraffes, zebras, elephants, and lions in their natural habitat. It’s like a full blown nature documentary but with a good dose of romance. As Meghan and Tim work together and grow closer, sparks fly. But then, Amy, a woman from Tim’s past, arrives on the reserve. Amy, played by Simoné Pretorius, stirs things up both in Tim’s professional world and his personal one when she simultaneously makes sweeping changes to his project and puts Megan’s job in jeopardy. There is also a second romance budding between Tim’s colleague, Darius and ranger trainee, Kamara. All of the tension plays out with the most beautiful of backdrops.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Walker shared some behind the scenes footage on his social media. In one post, we see Walker interact with one of his many scene-stealing four-legged co-stars that fill this film–not an AI creation in sight. It’s clear this was one special project for the veteran actor.

Be sure to tune in when A Safari Romance premieres on Hallmark Channel, Saturday, August 12.

