Exclusive: Take A Sneak Peek At The Second Episode of Hallmark's Rodeo Drama, "Ride"

New episodes air on Sunday nights.

Published on March 30, 2023
Last week, after the extremely exciting season finale of The Way Home, Hallmark Channel debuted another new prime time drama series, this time centered around the world of the rodeo. 

Ride stars Nancy Travis,  (Last Man Standing), Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble), Sara Garcia (The Flash), Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) and Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless) and tells the story of the McMurray family who own a cattle ranch in a small town, going back a generation. Travis plays family matriarch Isabel who kept the family ranch afloat after her husband tragically died all while raising her three sons Austin, Cash, and Tuff. The McMurray family expanded over the years with the addition of Austin’s wife Missy (Skovbye) and runaway Valeria (Garcia) whom the McMurrays took in and treated like family. 

Now if you’ve not yet watched the premiere episode of Ride, well what are you waiting for? But aware, spoilers lie ahead. 

Tragedy strikes within the first 10 minutes of episode one and then we jump ahead in time a year. The McMurray family is still picking up the pieces after yet another family member is lost too young. Following the death of her husband, Missy is struggling with where she fits into the family or what her purpose is in this world. She’s faced with several choices on what to do next. As the episode ends, Isabel turns to Missy and Valeria saying, “ I don’t know the future of the ranch, but I want to fight for it. I do know I can’t do it alone.”

She asks them both to stay and help, adding “I may have given birth to three sons but I feel blessed to have had two wonderful daughters walk into my life. And I need my girls. So let’s do this, together, as a family.”

Now we have an exclusive sneak peek of the second episode coming this Sunday. Valeria and Missy are settling into their new lives back on the ranch and Missy is still grappling with her grief. Check it out below:

Be sure to tune into Ride on Hallmark Channel on Sunday nights at 9/8 p.m. CST.

