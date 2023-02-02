Hallmark Announces Five New Movies For March

Hold onto your hearts! Hallmark has announced five new movie premieres to get you through the last few gasps of winter.

Hallmark Channel will debut three original films in March, including Picture of Her starring Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes, which kicks off the network’s annual "Spring Into Love" programming lineup on March 25.

Meanwhile Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is serving up two new originals designed to satisfy viewers looking for heartfelt stories who also want to put their detective skills to work.

Keep scrolling for the lineup of the feel-good entertainment to come:

HALLMARK CHANNEL

All premieres are at 8:00 p.m. EST unless otherwise noted.

Game Of Love

Saturday, March 11

Audrey (Kimberley Sustad), a creative board game designer and Matthew (Brooks Darnell), a research-driven marketing consultant, are tasked with creating a new game to help players find romance. Given just weeks to deliver the project, the pair find that they have very different approaches. However, as they try to work together, they discover something they have in common: they each have a lot to learn about love.

Winning Team

Saturday, March 18

When pro soccer player Emily (Nadia Hatta) finds herself no longer in the game, she teams up with Ian (Kristoffer Polaha), a laid-back small-town coach, to lead her niece’s team to the playoffs.



Picture Of Her

Sunday, March 25

Beth (Rhiannon Fish) unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer (Tyler Hynes) who snapped her photo.

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES

Premiere times are 7:00 p.m. EST

The Cases Of Mystery Lane

Sunday, March 19

Birdie Case (Aimee Garcia) is a bright, successful attorney. Her husband Alden (Paul Campbell) is smart and charming, but his inability to settle on a career is causing strain in their marriage. When Alden goes behind his wife’s back to take classes in hopes of becoming a private investigator, a homework assignment entangles him in a murder investigation. Birdie just may hold the keys to solving the mystery, but Alden will have to come clean to find out. Only, Alden suspects that Birdie might be hiding secrets of her own.

Unexpected Grace

Sunday, March 12

Grace (Erica Tremblay) finds a note from a schoolgirl looking for a friend. Since Grace is still trying to find her place in her new hometown, she excitedly writes back and sets off a chain of events that ultimately changes the lives of three people. Also starring Erica Durance and Michael Rady.

