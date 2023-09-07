Check Out An Exclusive Clip From Hallmark’s Football-Themed ‘Fourth Down And Love’

Published on September 7, 2023
Ryan Paevey and Pascale Hutton
It’s finally Southerners’ favorite season. And no, we are not talking about Christmas. But if you’re already stringing your garland, no judgment here! But no, we’re talking about football season. No matter where your allegiance may lie, Hallmark is giving all fans a big treat with their newest flick in their Fall into Love programing, Fourth Down and Love starring Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey.

Paevey plays professional football star Mike Hansen who suffers an injury that sidelines him for a month. Mike’s brother Jimmy (Dan Payne, Outrunners) convinces Mike to come home while he’s recovering. Mike joins Jimmy at a practice for the youth flag football team he coaches where he is unexpectedly reunited with his college sweetheart, Erin (Hutton). Erin’s daughter Keira (Sophia Powers, Unexpected Grace) has just joined the team. When Jimmy gets called up to coach the high school team, Mike steps in to coach for Jimmy. Mike and Erin spend a lot more time together and old sparks reignite. But will it last when Mike has recovered and returns to his life as a professional athlete? You’ll have to tune into find out.

In addition to the rekindled romance, Mike bonds with the young women on the team and teaches them how to gain more confidence on and off the field. Check out an exclusive preview below:

Our favorite sport gets the rom-com treatment? Sign us up. Gather the family, make your favorite game time snacks, and turn your living room into your own tailgate.  Then, be sure to tune in when Fourth Down and Love premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, September 9.

