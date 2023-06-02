Hallmark Just Announced This Year’s Christmas In July Schedule

Attention fans of all things holly-jolly. No need to wait until December. Crank up that AC, pour a cup of hot chocolate, slip into those dancing snowman pajamas, and get ready for Hallmark’s Christmas in July. For the 11th year, Hallmark will bring us all of our fan-favorite holiday flicks plus two brand-new feature films, set to debut in July.

In fact, the fun begins before July. The pre-party starts over on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, June 23. From Friday, July 23 at 11 p.m. EST through Monday, June 26 at 3 a.m. EST it’s a weekend of non-stop holiday favorites. Then, starting that Monday night through Friday night June 30, viewers can catch mini-merrythons starting each night at 7 p.m. EST.

The main event kicks off on Hallmark Channel on July 1. Every day from 10 a.m. ET until 10p.m. EST tune in for back-to-back holiday cheer. All holiday movies, all day, all month long. The programming will launch with fan-favorite movies July 1 through July 4. Viewers can vote to include their favorite movies through weekly polls launching every Monday on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app.

In addition to re-watching all of our favorites, we are so excited to hear that the network will also debut two brand-new original movies:



Saturday, July 8 A Royal Christmas Crush

Stars: Katie Cassidy, Stephen Huszar

Ava (Cassidy) accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince (Huszar) himself.

Saturday, July 15: The Christmas Reboot (wt)

Stars: Vanessa Lengies, Corey Sevier

A Christmas wish gives Renee (Lengies) the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron (Sevier). Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.

Well, what do y’all say? Time to pull out those Christmas lights already? Fa la la la la!