Join Your Favorite Hallmark Stars On Hallmark Channel’s First-Ever Christmas Cruise

Published on July 12, 2023
This week, Hallmark announced a “first-of-its-kind opportunity” for people to experience the magic of a Hallmark Channel holiday at sea. Created in partnership with Sixthman, the Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise is a four-day immersive yuletide experience aboard the Norwegian Gem. This unique vacation will offer Christmas crafts, interactive activities with top Hallmark stars, an exclusive world premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie, and much more.

“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, Natalie Vandergast, said in a news release. “We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.” 

The Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise sets sail November 5th - 9th, 2024, from Miami, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas. The festive itinerary includes:

  • Light the Night sail away ceremony and tree lighting
  • Activities, photo ops, and behind-the-scenes panels with Hallmark Channel stars
  • Christmas cookie decorating
  • Christmas carol-oke
  • Ugly sweater contest
  • Hallmark Channel wine tastings

“From sugar plums to reindeers, ornaments to caroling and so much more. Loyal fans will celebrate timeless Hallmark Channel Christmas traditions and create new ones with their families, a ship full of Hallmarkies, and Hallmark Channel’s holiday stars,” Jeff Cuellar, Vice President of Events, Marketing & Community for Sixthman, said in a statement. “Leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”

Pre-sale sign ups are open now and end on July 19, 2023. Bookings will open to the general public on July 21, 2023 at 2:00 pm EST,. Cabin space is limited, so it is recommended for Hallmark fans to register early to book during the pre-sale. For more information, visit hallmarkchannelcruise.com. 

