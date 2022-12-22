Hallmark Is Filming A New Christmas Movie At Biltmore!

"A Biltmore Christmas" stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

Published on December 22, 2022
Biltmore Christmas
Photo:

The Biltmore Company

Hallmark is headed to the Biltmore!

This week, the feel-good channel announced its first original holiday movie for the 2023 season: A Biltmore Christmas starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. 

Production is set to begin this January in Asheville, North Carolina, at the historic Biltmore Estate. Although America’s Largest Home has hosted numerous productions over the years, this movie marks the first time Biltmore Estate itself serves as the actual setting.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Hallmark Media, said in a news release. “We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit.”

The movie follows Lucy Collins (Lenz), a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to write the script for a remake of a fictional Christmas classic filmed at Biltmore in 1947. As Christmas approaches, Lucy travels to the historic home for research. On a guided tour of the grounds, she accidentally knocks over an hourglass and is transported back in time to Biltmore as cast and crew are preparing to film. 

Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha

Hallmark Media

“Lucy does her best to navigate an unfamiliar place as a woman out of time, charming some and raising suspicions of others. It’s not long before Lucy catches the eye of the film’s dashing lead Jack Huston (Polaha) and although she initially rebuffs his advances, their connection soon becomes undeniable,” the movie’s official logline reads. “Lucy’s sudden appearance sets off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, she must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever. Lucy has one chance to go home but must say goodbye to the man who might be her soulmate unless some Christmas magic can keep the curtain from closing on their love story.”

Oh, this sounds good! 

