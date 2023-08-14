Gwen Stefani’s 17-Year-Old Son Gives Surprise Performance At Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma Bar

Gwen Stefani must be one proud mama!

Kingston Rossdale—Stefani's oldest son with ex-husband and former Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale—gave a surprise performance at stepdad Blake Shelton’s bar/music venue in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on Friday evening.

Videos shared on social media show the 17 year old looking and sounding confident as he sang in what Shelton revealed was his “very first public performance.”

“Love you guys, thank you for being here!” Kingston said at the end of his set. “Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!”

The talented teen then walked away from the mic and into the arms of Shelton who embraced him with a giant hug.

Stefani and Shelton got engaged in 2020 but have been linked since 2015 when they met as co-judges on The Voice. They got married on July 3, 2021, at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo.

The country crooner speaks often about how much he loves being a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons with Rossdale: Kingston, 17; Zuma, 14; and Apollo, 9. It's one of many things that makes their marriage work.

"I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it, and every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” he told Good Morning America last year.

It’s not an easy role, but Shelton learned from the best.

"I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes," he told a California radio station in 2021. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him, and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

We think you’re doing pretty well, Blake!

