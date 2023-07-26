Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Enjoy The Bounty Of An Oklahoma Summer

“We did that! With God’s help.”

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on July 26, 2023
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform
Photo:

Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are making the most of their summer in Oklahoma. For Stefani, that means having the time to garden and then reaping the many, many rewards.

In a recent post on social media, the singer and coach on The Voice showcased the incredible flowers that she has grown on the Oklahoma ranch she shares with Shelton. Captioned simply, “Oklahoma summers”, the short video shows off the ranch’s incredible bounty of blooms.

While Stefani was raised in California, it’s clear that Stefani’s love of gardening has found a home in Oklahoma. Stefani shared more of her massive gardens in an earlier post. In that clip, she takes viewers on a tour of her ranch’s sunflower fields and highlights some of the vegetables they’ve grown. “We did that! With God’s help,” the video noted. The video then cuts to show the massive collections of cosmos, chocolate sunflowers, and zinnias grown on the farm and arranged by Stefani into brilliant bouquets. 

The video shows Shelton hard at work on the ranch alongside Stefani. "There he goes. Hardest working guy I've ever met. Making me work too!" she said in the clip, while her new single "True Babe" played. Shelton can’t claim he didn’t know what he was getting into. Back in 2019, when the couple was dating, he shared a post where he was hard at work clearing a field so Stefani could plant a wildflower garden. Now that he’s retired from his role as a judge on The Voice he has more time to work alongside his wife. 




Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton Reveals How He Celebrated Mother’s Day With Gwen Stefani And Her Sons
Blake Shelton The Voice Chair
Blake Shelton Opens Up About His Decision To Leave "The Voice"
Blake Shelton Performing
Blake Shelton Shows Off His Line Dancing In New Video
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton The Voice
Blake Shelton Calls Himself "The Luckiest Man Alive" in Valentine's Day Tribute to Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice Set
An End Of An Era: Blake Shelton To Exit The Voice And Focus On Family
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Helped Him Find God
Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, and Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale
Blake Shelton Reflects on Taking on Bigger Responsibilities with Gwen Stefani's Three Sons
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton with Kids
So Sweet! Blake Shelton Made Sure Gwen Stefani's Kids Were Included "Every Step of the Way" When He Proposed
Landon Bryant of Landon Talks
Landon Bryant’s Viral Videos Celebrate Southern Culture
Erin Krakow on set of The Wedding Cottage
Florida Native Erin Krakow Talks New Hallmark Movie, “The Wedding Cottage”
Raleigh, NC
The 21 Best Things To Do In Raleigh, According To Locals
Decoration Day
What Is Decoration Day?
Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards in Charlottesville, VA
Springtime Is the Perfect Season to Visit Charlottesville, Virginia
Dahlonega, Georgia
Dahlonega Is Georgia's Best Small Town 2023
Tim McGraw in Concert 1994
Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Pokes Fun at Dad with 1994 Album Cover Spoof
Oakleaf Hydrangea and peony centerpiece
51 Easy Spring Flower Arrangements You Can Totally Pull Off