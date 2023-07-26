Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Enjoy The Bounty Of An Oklahoma Summer

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are making the most of their summer in Oklahoma. For Stefani, that means having the time to garden and then reaping the many, many rewards.

In a recent post on social media, the singer and coach on The Voice showcased the incredible flowers that she has grown on the Oklahoma ranch she shares with Shelton. Captioned simply, “Oklahoma summers”, the short video shows off the ranch’s incredible bounty of blooms.

While Stefani was raised in California, it’s clear that Stefani’s love of gardening has found a home in Oklahoma. Stefani shared more of her massive gardens in an earlier post. In that clip, she takes viewers on a tour of her ranch’s sunflower fields and highlights some of the vegetables they’ve grown. “We did that! With God’s help,” the video noted. The video then cuts to show the massive collections of cosmos, chocolate sunflowers, and zinnias grown on the farm and arranged by Stefani into brilliant bouquets.

The video shows Shelton hard at work on the ranch alongside Stefani. "There he goes. Hardest working guy I've ever met. Making me work too!" she said in the clip, while her new single "True Babe" played. Shelton can’t claim he didn’t know what he was getting into. Back in 2019, when the couple was dating, he shared a post where he was hard at work clearing a field so Stefani could plant a wildflower garden. Now that he’s retired from his role as a judge on The Voice he has more time to work alongside his wife.









