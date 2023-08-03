Tractors And Lip Gloss: Gwen Stefani Shares How Her Marriage To Blake Shelton “Just Works”

See the sweet video proving that opposites do attract.

Published on August 3, 2023
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Photo:

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

At first glance, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton don’t necessarily make a lot of sense. Yet, it’s hard to deny that the California rocker and the Oklahoma crooner somehow “work.”

After being brought together by The Voice, Stefani and Shelton said “I do” in July 2021. The fact that they’ve managed to overcome their opposing styles isn’t lost on the A-list couple, as evidenced by Stefani’s recent TikTok dedicated to some of their surface level differences.

“It just works,” Stefani captioned a sweet video montage set to her new single, “True Babe,” a song that was reportedly inspired by Shelton. 

“When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors and you’re from Orange County but it still works,” read the words emblazoned across a series of clips from their life together. 

The video includes footage of Stefani trying to get Shelton to use her lip gloss and some of her riding in the passenger seat of his tractor as they drive around his Oklahoma ranch. 

This isn’t the first time Stefani has featured her husband’s sprawling ranch on social media. Last month, the former No Doubt front-woman showcased the incredible flowers that she has grown there this summer. In a video from June, Stefani refers to Shelton as the “hardest working guy I’ve ever met” as they harvest an incredible bounty of produce and flowers together.

It’s clear that this couple shares more than hit songs! 

Here’s to many more years of proving that opposites attract.

