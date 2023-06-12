Guy Fieri And His “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives” Crew Just Cruised Through Mobile, Alabama

“He actually filmed six different locations.”

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023
Guy Fieri in Black T-Shirt
Photo:

Kevin Mazur / Contributor/Getty Images

Food Network star Guy Fieri just spent some quality time in Mobile, Alabama, eating his way down the 1-10 corridor. 

Fieri’s long-running show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has regularly featured restaurants from Alabama. According to AL.com, over the years, Fieri has showcased several local favorites, including Panini Pete’s, The Gumbo Shack in Fairhope, Manci’s Antique Club in Daphne, and Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina in Fairhope. On the latest trip to the Eastern Shore, Fieri reportedly found six new spots to showcase on future episodes of his beloved series.

“He actually filmed six different locations,” Fieri’s long-time friend “Panini Pete” Blohme told AL.com. “I’m probably not privy to announce where he went. They’ll all end up in different episodes. I can tell you he did five in Mobile and one in Daphne.”

Since Mobile is filled with incredible restaurants, how does Fieri choose which spots to feature? “If he likes the story, the character, the food, that’s the trifecta,” Blohme explained. “They have to have great food, and be cooking from scratch. … That just makes for great TV and great opportunities for these people.”

While airdates for those future episodes of Diners, Drives-Ins and Dives featuring lower Alabama favorites haven’t been announced yet, we’ll just have to watch every new episode. Personally, we can’t wait to discover some new Mobile and Daphne spots or rediscover an old favorite.

