Beloved Gulf Shores Restaurant, Bahama Bob’s, Shut Down By Fire

"We had just ordered food when we noticed smoke and in no time it was filled with smoke and the front of the building was in flames."

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023
Bahama Bob's Fire
Photo:

Beverly Cross

A landmark Alabama restaurant remains shuttered after a fire broke out over the weekend.

It was around dinnertime Sunday when diners at Bahama Bob’s Beachside Cafe in Gulf Shores began seeing smoke fill the popular tourist spot.

"We were just eating and we started smelling smoke,” Beverly Cross, who was inside at the time, recalled to WVTM 13. “They started yelling 'Get out' and now it’s on fire. So sad. Everyone got out."  

Staff rushed patrons out of the building. Cross watched the scene unfold from across the street. She told the local news outlet that it was only about seven minutes before flames were shooting from the restaurant.

Matt Mauller was on vacation with his wife and young children when their dinner was interrupted by smoke. 

"We had just ordered food when we noticed smoke and in no time it was filled with smoke and the front of the building was in flames." Mauller told WVTM 13, "The staff at Bahama Bob's was top notch in getting everyone out of there quickly and safely and wait staff making sure all their tables made it out as the building was on fire."

Crews were able to put the fire out within 30 to 40 minutes after the restaurant was evacuated. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

This is a developing story.

Was this page helpful?
