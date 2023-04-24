This Kitchen Tool Is The Secret To Quickly Shredding Meat—And It’s On Sale For $11

Gathering with friends and family for a barbecue while enjoying the outdoors is a staple summer activity. But if you’re not throwing a potluck bash where guests are welcome to bring a delicious casserole dish, grilling and prepping enough food for a hungry crowd can be time-consuming and often requires a lot of knife work. That’s where the Guezase Meat Shredder, a must-have tool to make barbecue prep work a breeze, comes in. It’s the answer for perfect pulled pork, roast beef, chicken salads, and chopped sides this summer—plus it’s on sale for 55 percent off with a double discount

No more spending hours manually shredding chicken or beef with a fork. The silicone tool makes it easy to grind meat into perfectly stringy pieces. One five-star reviewer who said they typically used a fork to shred chicken breast, noting that the process is “time-consuming and works your arms and fingers to death,” loves “how much easier” the shredder has made their life. The first time they used the shredder, it was so easy “with no resistance,” that they thought it wasn’t working. “I figured it was just spinning it, but when I opened it: shredded chicken.”

Amazon

BUY IT: $11.25 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The tool is simple to use. Place whatever meat you want to be shredded onto the rounded base (no need to stab the piece of meat into its plastic teeth), place the handled cover over the top, and twist the lid back and forth until you get your desired consistency. The obtuse-angled prongs are safe on hands as they have a spike-free design.

The bottom’s non-slip base keeps the shredder perfectly in place so both your hands are free to twist the top. Another reviewer, who, due to a back injury, has been sitting in the kitchen to cook, gave the shredder a try, and its non-slip base made it “easy to do sitting down,” plus, they confirmed, “it didn’t move.” Even the juiciest pieces of meat work with the shredder as the bottom’s shallow bowl design catches any extra juice or grease for easy cleanup—with no countertop mess. The shredder also cleans up easily since it can be washed on the top rack of a dishwasher.

Beyond meat, you can even get your side dishes prepped with the shredder, as it also cuts up fruit and vegetables. Perfect for a quick chopped vegetable or fruit salad.

The Guezase Meat Shredder is the secret to easy barbecue prep this summer. Get it on sale for a total of 55 percent off at Amazon with double discounts—just click the on-page coupon to apply it at checkout.