Firing Up The Grill? A Recent Salmonella Outbreak Has Been Linked To Ground Beef

If your dinner plans this week include Sheet Pan Nachos, Beef Sliders, Meatloaf, or any ground beef recipe—take extra precaution in your preparation. Another salmonella outbreak is making its rounds and has been traced to ground beef in northeastern Illinois.

Local health departments, the CDC, and the USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service are working together to investigate the salmonella outbreak, which currently has 26 confirmed cases from April 25 to May 18. The Illinois Department of Public Health is still performing lab tests to identify the origin of the contaminated meat, but several of the sick individuals reported eating undercooked ground beef.

Rare, medium-rare, medium, and medium-well preparations of ground beef, like hamburgers, all fall under the recommended internal cooked temperature of 160°F. Officially, salmonella is killed at temperatures over 150°F, wrote Texas A&M Professor Al B. Wagner, Jr. in an article about Bacterial Food Poisoning.

Salmonella cases linked to ground beef are also being investigated in other states, though they have not yet been named by the CDC. The best way to keep yourself and your family safe is to be vigilant in your food preparation. It’s a good reminder to follow safe handling practices whenever you’re using raw meat (especially beef, chicken, and pork), even as ingredients within casseroles. The CDC has outlined four steps to food safety: clean, separate, cook, and chill.

Clean: Germs that cause food poisoning can live on surfaces all around your kitchen, including countertops, cutting boards, and utensils. Wash your hands before, during, and after preparing food and make sure to sanitize any prep materials with hot, soapy water.



Separate: If your dish contains ready-to-eat ingredients, separate them from raw meat to avoid cross-contamination. Raw meat, seafood, and eggs can all spread germs. (You don't need to wash your raw chicken, though.)

Cook: Kill germs that cause food poisoning by bringing all of your dishes up to the recommended internal temperature, and double-check with a food thermometer. Don't rely on color or texture alone! For quick reference from the CDC:

Whole cuts of beef, veal, lamb, and pork, including fresh ham: 145°F

Fish: 145°F

Ground meats, such as beef and pork: 160°F

All poultry, including ground chicken and turkey: 165°F

Leftovers and casseroles: 165°F

Chill: Bacteria thrives in a room-temperature environment. Put containers of warm or hot food into the fridge (40°F or below) within two hours and toss any past-due leftovers. If your dish is exposed to temperatures over 90°F, like served at an outdoor summer picnic or transported in a hot car, refrigerate within one hour.

There have been other salmonella outbreaks this year linked to uncooked flour and raw cookie dough. Children under five, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems or heart issues are at higher risk of contracting salmonella.

Clean, separate, cook, and chill to keep the compliments rolling on your favorite family recipes.

