Grand Ole Opry To Celebrate Dolly Parton’s 77th Birthday In Style

Dolly Parton is turning 77 this year and the Grand Ole Opry is helping her celebrate.

The legendary Nashville institution is taking over the Ryman Auditorium for the month of January for “Opry at the Ryman” and will hold two extra special shows just days after her actual birthday on January 21 to celebrate the birth of the Smoky Mountain Songbird.

While Dolly herself won’t be there, the Opry has a lot of fun planned for fans. Since it’s Dolly’s 77th birthday, the two shows will spotlight the hits from her 1977 album Here You Come Again. That was her first album to go platinum thanks to tunes like “It's All Wrong, But It's All Right”, “Lovin’ You” and, of course, that incredibly memorable title track. To bring those hits to life on stage, the Opry has lined up a slate of brilliant artists, including Chris Young, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Marty Stuart, and Chapel Hart. (Think they’ll perform “their Dolly Parton- inspired "You Can Have Him, Jolene"?)

The birthday celebration will also feature 77 hours of giveaways on the Opry’s social media platforms, as well as photo ops with a Parton impersonator on the Ryman Plaza. Since you can’t have a birthday party without cake, they will also be doling out cupcakes made from Parton’s Duncan Hines cake mix line, naturally. Fans can also swing by the Ryman from January 19-21 to sign a giant birthday card for Dolly.

Since charity is so important to Dolly, five dollars from every ticket sold to the two shows will be donated in Parton’s honor to the Opry Trust Fund, which assists members of the country music community in need.

"We love an Opry party and everyone around the world loves Dolly!” Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers said in a statement about the event. “Though Dolly herself can’t be with us this year due to her feature film schedule, I think we can all agree Dolly deserves to be celebrated this year and every year. We’re going to have some fun Dolly additions to the great schedule of shows lined up for our January run downtown at the Ryman.”

To purchase tickets for Opry at the Ryman go to Opry.com.