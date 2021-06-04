This Boil-In-Bag Quinoa Makes Healthy Dinners So Much Faster
How did I ever miss this at the store?
As we all know, getting a healthy, homemade dinner on the table isn't always as convenient as ordering pizza or popping through the drive-thru chicken place. But thanks to store-bought items like rotisserie chicken, frozen veggies, and grab-and-go salads, it's gotten so much easier to lighten up on even the busiest weeks. Unfortunately, "easy" doesn't often equate to "affordable." A fast-food burger costs less than making salmon at home, of course. My latest grocery store find is truly a jackpot—it's easy to prepare, healthy, and budget-friendly.
I've always loved quinoa as a good-for-you starch addition to meals, but it usually costs much more than rice. That is until I realized that right there next to the pricey brands was longtime dinner staple Success. I grew up eating Success Minute Rice, but I recently noticed the tried-and-true brand also sells quinoa, and at a much better price point than others on the aisle. It gets better though: Success's boil-in-bag quinoa is already pre-portioned and couldn't be easier to make. Each box comes with four bags of quinoa—no measuring required. All you have to do is stick it in about a quart of water, bring it to a boil, and let it cook for ten minutes. Drain the water, cut the bag open, and it's ready to serve! We often pour the bag of quinoa back into the pot instead of grabbing a separate serving bowl, which means less dishes for us to clean up later.
There are endless possibilities with how you can prepare and serve this quinoa, too. Add milk to the water for creamier consistency, stir in a little butter and your favorite seasonings to the hot cooked quinoa before serving for added flavor, or toss it with your go-to salad dressing and some chopped veggies for a healthy side dish that goes with any protein. I even use leftover dinner quinoa and make breakfast bowls the next morning. This boil-in-bag quinoa is gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and full of fiber and vitamins.
On nights when my husband and I are working late and getting something filling and healthy on the table seems daunting, this boil-in-bag quinoa is like a reliable friend. We usually have assorted vegetables we can throw on a sheet pan with some chicken from the fridge or freezer. Add a scoop of quinoa, and we've got a supper that could almost be described as elegant and could definitely be described as nourishing and delicious.
You can buy it on Amazon below for the ease of delivery, but I'll admit it's probably less expensive at your grocery store (it's only about $4 at ours).
Though you can serve this boil-in-bag quinoa however you please, I'm planning on using it in this colorful, 20-minute Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas next.
