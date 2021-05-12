The Best Way To Cook Jasmine Rice To Perfection
Plus, the kitchen towel trick for avoiding clumps.
What would we do without jasmine rice? A dependable pantry staple, the long-grained, aromatic rice is the perfect side or cozy main dish, depending on the day. Not to be confused with basmati rice, jasmine rice is softer and richer. But even the most straightforward rice-focused meal can be ruined if the rice is mushy, chalky, or simply isn't cooked through. How to cook long-grain jasmine rice to perfection? Follow these easy steps, and success is guaranteed.
How much water should I use to cook jasmine rice?
First, jasmine rice needs no soaking, but it will benefit from a good rinse in a colander. For cooking, usually the math for rice is one cup of rice to two cups of water (or 1 ½ cups of water, depending on who you ask). But the best way to cook jasmine rice is to reduce the water amount to 1 ¼ cups for 1 cup of rice. Reducing the water amount will result in fluffy, well-defined rice, with a satisfying bite.
To fry or not to fry jasmine rice?
Some chefs like to lightly toast the rice with spices before adding the water, this technique helps the rice develop a nutty flavor. While not a must, it is a welcome variation on the classic process. At this point, you can add a pinch of salt and pepper and spices like turmeric and cumin. Otherwise, you can just combine the rice with water in a nice sturdy pot and bring to boil.
How long should you cook jasmine rice?
Get your timers out! After the water gently simmers, close the lid and cook for 12 minutes. Check for doneness and continue to cook for 3 more if your rice needs it. When ready, open the lid, cover the pot with a cloth towel (it will absorb the steam and make the rice less clumpy) put the lid on top, and wait 10 more minutes. Fluff with a fork and enjoy!