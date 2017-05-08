Great Gift Ideas for High School Grads

Congratulations are in order for the class of 2020. We've rounded up our favorite gift ideas for the high school graduates in your life. If they're going away for college, a nice carryall bag will be perfect for weekend trips home, or a new coffee maker might just help them make it to their 8 a.m. classes on time. An instant camera will help them collect new memories on their next adventure, while a bracelet with her graduation year will remind her just how far she's come every time she wears it. Any of these graduation gifts are great options for congratulating new high school graduates on their accomplishments.