Great Gift Ideas for High School Grads

By Jenna Sims
Robbie Caponetto

Congratulations are in order for the class of 2020. We've rounded up our favorite gift ideas for the high school graduates in your life. If they're going away for college, a nice carryall bag will be perfect for weekend trips home, or a new coffee maker might just help them make it to their 8 a.m. classes on time. An instant camera will help them collect new memories on their next adventure, while a bracelet with her graduation year will remind her just how far she's come every time she wears it. Any of these graduation gifts are great options for congratulating new high school graduates on their accomplishments.

Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle Aeroccino Frother

Bed Bath & Beyond

BUY IT: $163; bedbathandbeyond.com

Capsule recognition allows this machine to brew 5 different cup sizes to deliver the perfect cup of coffee or espresso with just the touch of a button. 

Fern Necklace & Barrett Earrings Gift Set

Kendra Scott

BUY IT: $75; kendrascott.com

These minimalistic pieces will become her go-to set for everyday wear. The set is available in gold, silver, and rose gold. 

The Classic Work Shirt Combo

The Tie Bar

BUY IT: $95; thetiebar.com

This gift set that includes a gingham shirt, dotted tie, and silver tie clip will make sure he is prepared for all of the important opportunities that await him. 

Lake Pajamas Hydrangea Shorts Set

Lake

BUY IT: $84; lakepajamas.com

Dorm life calls for new pajamas, and this high-quality cotton set from Savannah-based Lake Pajamas is available in 10 different color options. 

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Target

BUY IT: $139.99; target.com

AirPods are great for walking to class while catching up with Mom on the phone. The case keeps them safe and charges them while they're being stored. 

Homesick Candle

Robbie Caponetto

BUY IT: $29.95; homesick.com

The distance won’t seem like such a doozy with a Homesick Candle in her home state’s signature scent.

 

Lollia Wish Eau De Parfum

Anthropologie

BUY IT: $48; anthropologie.com

The Wish perfume from Lollia is a delightful mix of sugarcane, vanilla bean, and jasmine and will offer her best wishes for her next chapter.

Leather Phone Card Case

Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $29; markandgraham.com

This leather card case that attaches to a phone will ensure that they always have the essentials, like their student ID, on hand and secure. 

Larq Self-Cleaning Water Bottle

Robbie Caponetto

BUY IT: $95; bloomingdales.com

The 17-ounce LARQ Bottle sanitizes itself with UV-C LED light, so he’ll always have a clean water bottle at the ready post run.

 

Alex and Ani Bangle

Alex and Ani

BUY IT: $28; alexandani.com

Available in silver and gold, this charm bangle will serve as a reminder of her accomplishment each time she wears it. 

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Nordstrom

BUY IT: $79; nordstrom.com

A dent resistant and waterproof speaker means he can take his tunes on the go wherever his adventures lead him. 

 

Flower Arrangement from The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs

BUY IT: from $39; thebouqs.com

In our opinion, no celebration is complete without fresh flowers, especially this momentous occasion. Send these beautiful blooms right to her front door to let her know how loved she is. 

Olivia Burton Watch

Nordstrom

BUY IT: $100; nordstrom.com

Help them arrive in style, and on time, for class with this classic round watch with a durable leather strap. 

One Question A Day Journal

Paper Source

BUY IT: $16.99; papersource.com

This five-year journal will be the perfect college memento to look back on once they reach their next graduation. 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Staples

BUY IT: $69.99; staples.com

Instant pictures will double as a way to collect memories and decorate their dorm room. 

Vera Bradley Get Carried Away Tote

Vera Bradley

BUY IT: $125; verabradley.com

This tote, which includes eight interior pockets and three exterior pockets, is the a great carryall for weekend trips.

FabFitFun Subscription

FabFitFun

BUY IT: gift cards from $60, subscription from $49.99; fabfitfun.com

FabFitFun will be the perfect mid-semester pick-me-up for any stressed-out college student.

