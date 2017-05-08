Great Gift Ideas for High School Grads
Congratulations are in order for the class of 2020. We've rounded up our favorite gift ideas for the high school graduates in your life. If they're going away for college, a nice carryall bag will be perfect for weekend trips home, or a new coffee maker might just help them make it to their 8 a.m. classes on time. An instant camera will help them collect new memories on their next adventure, while a bracelet with her graduation year will remind her just how far she's come every time she wears it. Any of these graduation gifts are great options for congratulating new high school graduates on their accomplishments.
Nespresso by Breville VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker Bundle Aeroccino Frother
BUY IT: $163; bedbathandbeyond.com
Capsule recognition allows this machine to brew 5 different cup sizes to deliver the perfect cup of coffee or espresso with just the touch of a button.
Fern Necklace & Barrett Earrings Gift Set
BUY IT: $75; kendrascott.com
These minimalistic pieces will become her go-to set for everyday wear. The set is available in gold, silver, and rose gold.
The Classic Work Shirt Combo
BUY IT: $95; thetiebar.com
This gift set that includes a gingham shirt, dotted tie, and silver tie clip will make sure he is prepared for all of the important opportunities that await him.
Lake Pajamas Hydrangea Shorts Set
BUY IT: $84; lakepajamas.com
Dorm life calls for new pajamas, and this high-quality cotton set from Savannah-based Lake Pajamas is available in 10 different color options.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
BUY IT: $139.99; target.com
AirPods are great for walking to class while catching up with Mom on the phone. The case keeps them safe and charges them while they're being stored.
Homesick Candle
BUY IT: $29.95; homesick.com
The distance won’t seem like such a doozy with a Homesick Candle in her home state’s signature scent.
Lollia Wish Eau De Parfum
BUY IT: $48; anthropologie.com
The Wish perfume from Lollia is a delightful mix of sugarcane, vanilla bean, and jasmine and will offer her best wishes for her next chapter.
Leather Phone Card Case
BUY IT: from $29; markandgraham.com
This leather card case that attaches to a phone will ensure that they always have the essentials, like their student ID, on hand and secure.
Larq Self-Cleaning Water Bottle
BUY IT: $95; bloomingdales.com
The 17-ounce LARQ Bottle sanitizes itself with UV-C LED light, so he’ll always have a clean water bottle at the ready post run.
Alex and Ani Bangle
BUY IT: $28; alexandani.com
Available in silver and gold, this charm bangle will serve as a reminder of her accomplishment each time she wears it.
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
BUY IT: $79; nordstrom.com
A dent resistant and waterproof speaker means he can take his tunes on the go wherever his adventures lead him.
Flower Arrangement from The Bouqs Co.
BUY IT: from $39; thebouqs.com
In our opinion, no celebration is complete without fresh flowers, especially this momentous occasion. Send these beautiful blooms right to her front door to let her know how loved she is.
Olivia Burton Watch
BUY IT: $100; nordstrom.com
Help them arrive in style, and on time, for class with this classic round watch with a durable leather strap.
One Question A Day Journal
BUY IT: $16.99; papersource.com
This five-year journal will be the perfect college memento to look back on once they reach their next graduation.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
BUY IT: $69.99; staples.com
Instant pictures will double as a way to collect memories and decorate their dorm room.
Vera Bradley Get Carried Away Tote
BUY IT: $125; verabradley.com
This tote, which includes eight interior pockets and three exterior pockets, is the a great carryall for weekend trips.
FabFitFun Subscription
BUY IT: gift cards from $60, subscription from $49.99; fabfitfun.com
FabFitFun will be the perfect mid-semester pick-me-up for any stressed-out college student.