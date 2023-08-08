Elvis Presley's Granddaughter, Riley Keough, Is The New Owner Of Graceland

The months-long legal dispute between Elvis' granddaughter and his ex-wife Priscilla has come to an end.

Published on August 8, 2023
Riley Keough
After an extended legal dispute, actress Riley Keough is the new owner of Graceland.

In a court ruling from Friday, August 4, a Los Angeles judge named Keough the sole trustee of her mother Lisa Marie Presley's estate, which includes the iconic Memphis property.

Lisa Marie, who inherited her father Elvis’ property when he died in 1977, died from a small bowel obstruction in January. She was 54. 

Keough, 34, had been embroiled in a legal battle with her grandmother (and Elvis’ ex-wife) Priscilla Presley for months following her mother’s death. As part of the settlement, the Daisy Jones & The Six star reportedly agreed to pay Priscilla $1 million, plus an additional $400 thousand in legal fees. Priscilla will also be permitted to retrieve any of her personal belongings from Graceland, and to be buried in the Meditation Garden upon her death.

The past few years have been difficult for Keough, who also lost her brother Benjamin in 2020. A very public legal fight with Priscilla is only the latest struggle she’s faced.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Keough opened up about her relationship with her grandmother. She said that despite appearances, things with the matriarch have “never not been happy.” 

“There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was,” Keough explained. “She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma.”

